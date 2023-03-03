Home World Provinces, back to the direct election of presidents and councils, here is the law
World

Provinces, back to the direct election of presidents and councils, here is the law

by admin
Provinces, back to the direct election of presidents and councils, here is the law

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Goodbye to the law that abolished the Provinces in Sicily just as we are moving towards the repeal of the Delrio law in Rome. The regional reform law is ready and will have to be analyzed by the Sicilian Parliament. Drawing…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Provinces, back to the direct election of presidents and councils, here is the law appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Ukraine, latest news. Zelensky: «Attack on Kramatorsk yet another war crime». S&P cuts Russia's rating to Sd (selective default)

You may also like

Djokovic Medvedev live broadcast livestream ATP Dubai |...

Smart city, memorandum of understanding between WINDTRE and...

Covid, news. In Italy 26,684 cases and 228...

Bottega Veneta desfile Winter 2023 – FASHION WORLD

The Stranglers start their new Spanish tour today...

Cagliari transfer market | Here are the 2...

Bezalel Smotrich doubles down on support for ‘wiping...

Gender-based violence in Niger, with Aïcha Macky and...

Ukraine latest news. Chief Wagner: “Bakhmut surrounded.” Oligarch...

Ohio’s “Poisoned Train” Caused Environmental Disaster, Many Pollutant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy