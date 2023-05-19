Home » Provocative recording of Teodora Džehverović | Entertainment
Singer Teodora Džehverović is again in the spotlight due to her challenging behavior

Izvor: TikTok/teodoradzehverovic97

Teodora uses all these media speculations and comments on social networks for posts on TikTok, which now includes a video that has been viewed 545,000 times in a short time.

It is an announcement for a new song, but also a video in which we see Teodora crouching and shaking her butt to the beat of the music, and it is noticeable that she is topless and has jewelry on her back.

See:


00:17

Teodora Dzehverovic
Izvor: tiktok/@teodoradzehverovic97

Izvor: tiktok/@teodoradzehverovic97

Just a few days earlier, a video from one of her performances was released to the public, in which she asks the audience to pat her on the butt:


00:21

Teodora Džehverović
Source: Tiktok/muzikabiosamtu

Source: Tiktok/muzikabiosamtu

(WORLD)

