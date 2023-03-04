Aleksandar Pejić, a specialist psychiatrist from Banja Luka, in an author’s text for MONDO, explains why mental health is crucial and necessary for the well-being of each of us.

Health in general, and within it mental health as a special but very important aspect of health, it is intimate and probably the most important value of every individual, but also of all human communities.

Mental health is a prerequisite and fundamental determinant of quality of life. According to the definition of the World Health Organization, mental health is described as ‘”a state in which a person realizes his abilities, can cope with the stress of everyday life, work productively and fruitfully and contribute”.

In the past weeks and months, we all had the opportunity to, through the media, we follow reports of many adverse events caused by various mental illnesses.

Directly or indirectly, we testify suicides and murders in our immediate vicinity or just a few hundred kilometers from our homes. Murders or attempted murders are no longer “reserved” for the criminal part of society, but happen in our families, businesses, streets and parks. All this is a consequence of constant neglect of mental health. As a society, we do not take care of mental health and this neglect has strong consequences today. As individuals, most of our citizens consciously ignore symptoms and complaints that indicate difficulties of a mental nature.

It is estimated that in the world about 450 million people suffer from mental disordersand that in our country, various mental illnesses are in second place in terms of the number of days of hospital treatment.

Scientists emphasize the fact that mental problems are a more common cause of illness and premature death than somatic diseases, and they estimate that by 2030, depression will be the first leading cause of global disease burden. All of the above points to the need to invest in mental health: early detection and treatment as well as rehabilitation and improvement of mental and thus general health, which contributes to the well-being and economic benefit of the individual and society.

Today’s living conditions (social, economic and broader social conditions) and growing up conditions make it impossible and difficult to achieve ordinary life needs more than ever before. In urban areas, there is increasing alienation and traditional forms of support and assistance are increasingly absent. All of this, in combination with the constant pressure that one must and can be successful in everything, that one must fulfill himself professionally and in the family, and the constant struggle for existence, leads to a significantly increased risk of mental illness.

To preserve our mental health, what can we do?

We must be aware of the importance of mental health. We must be willing to seek professional help and we must stop treating “mental health” as a taboo subject.

Disorders such as narcissistic personality disorder are increasingly common in modern societies.

Narcissism is a psychological disorder that causes a heightened sense of self-importance and a deep desire to receive attention and admiration. Those who suffer from this disorder believe that they are “more important” than others and have little regard for other people’s feelings. However, behind the mask of self-assuredness hides a fragile self-confidence that is sensitive to even the slightest criticism. In order for a person suffering from such a disorder to be successfully cured, it is necessary to face reality.

Many other mental illnesses (anxiety, depression, PTSD, etc.) are successfully treated and it is enough just to seek professional help from a doctor specializing in psychiatry.

