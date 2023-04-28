Psychodrama in the majority on the Def, Meloni: “The rejection on the deviation? A slip”. And to him: “I have no words”

Fool of the majority on one of the key measures for the government and race against time to try to fix it. Psychodrama in the home of the center-right, which went completely into chaos after the Camera failed to approve it budget variance. A misstep that complicates the executive’s roadmap: “A slip-up”, admitted the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni from London. Who would have sent a fiery message to his suitors: “I have no words”. But that she publicly hastened to diminish the significance of the story: “It is not a political problem. A bad figure, however, it was an excess of security, I think that everyone should be held responsible ”. The Economy Minister had also made a similar consideration shortly before Giancarlo Giorgettiwho instead was in the Chamber and showed himself visibly annoyed: “The deputies do not know or do not realize”, he said. The minister returned to the incident after the Council of “reparation” ministers convened urgently in the late afternoon. “I am absolutely aware of the importance of what happened, of the vote when a deviation is requested” said Giorgetti speaking in the budget committee. “I hope that the Chamber – the Senate has already done so but will have to do it again – will act responsibly” in respect of the meaning of this passage. “The insertion of the measure that raises i fringe benefit for families with children does not reduce the amount of resources allocated to the wedge”, guaranteed the minister.

The mistake was so big and unprecedented, that in Montecitorio the majority went so far as to ask for a repeat vote. A procedure never seen before and which made the opposition cry a “coup”. Meanwhile, however, the Council of Ministers met for a lightning summit and hastily approved a new report that will be voted on on Friday 28 April. The leaders of Pd and M5s, Elly Schlein e Giuseppe Conteattacked the majority: “Amateurs on the loose“.

What happens now – Once the hypothesis of repeating the vote on the same text was over, the Council of Ministers met to approve a new Report to Parliament. The public finance balances remain confirmed already reported in the 2023 Economic and Financial Document, while the new Report underlines the aims of supporting work and families subject to the interventions planned for the CDM already set for 1 May. The retouched text will arrive in Montecitorio on Friday 28 at 10, while in Palazzo Madama in the afternoon.

Protest from Schlein to Conte: “Sloppiness or proof of divisions”. “Epochal Failure” – The rejection of the budget variance was met with disbelief by the majority, but also by the opposition. Who hadn’t even remotely predicted the flop. “One of two things: either we are facing an episode of unforgivable sloppiness or the full-blown proof of the divisions of the majority”, declared the Pd secretary shortly after the vote Elly Schlein. “In both cases the total is demonstrated inadequacy of this government and this majority, who will have to answer to the country. They went down due to lack of the necessary votes on the budget variance, which is a fundamental decision that impacts on public finances and therefore on households and businesses. We are amateurish, the problem is that Italy and its credibility are paying for it”. For the group leader at Palazzo Madama Francesco Boccia “The majority is a Brancaleone army. After six months they have 195 votes instead of 201 and are unable to approve the Def. And then this Brancaleone army is the one that goes to Brussels to deal with who knows what mediations”.

Same position also for the 5 stars. “Today Parliament issues the certificate of incapacity to the Meloni majority“, he said Joseph Conte from Brescia. “It is really serious, it is a majority that has already thrown in the towel on the Pnrr declaring that it will not be able to spend all the money and that today it is not even able to approve the budget variance. We are talking about the Def which is the most important economic document”. And also: “They had set up a whole day on May 1st to slap the income earners and workers, making them more precarious and they find that not even this skit is now in danger of realizing. It is a government of incapable people and this incapacity reverberates on families, citizens and businesses. So we will pay for the fruit of this incapacity. We are creating the conditions for the Italian disaster”. The M5s parliamentarians, shortly before, issued a note that reiterates what they called “an epochal failure of which no similar precedents in republican history can be remembered”. Well yes it certifies all the approximation and sloppiness of the ready government. Or perhaps in the majority there has been a definitive awareness of the evanescence of the Document presented by Meloni and Giorgetti. Giorgetti stated that many deputies “they didn’t realize”: if so, we have a definitive picture of the inadequacy of the current majority”. The 5-star group leader in the Chamber Francesco Silvestri, in his speech in the Chamber, attacked: “We have been saying it for months. We are not worried about the fascist tendencies, we are worried because you are a government of incapable people. We have been hearing your morals for months on the fact that the recipients of the basic income should go to work, but you come to work ”.

The majority in shock – Unpreparedness and above all underestimation in the home of the centre-right. The first to speak was the former leader of Forza Italia Alexander Cattaneo: “Six votes were missing, we will evaluate group by group and everyone will take their responsibilities”, he declared, sending messages (not too veiled) to his successor. “It is unacceptable to the country. I do not deny it and I do not shirk responsibility. Between missions and unjustified absences there have been shortcomings on the part of all groups. I feel like apologizing to the Italians“. Among the 14 deputies of Forza Italia who did not participate in the vote in the Chamber today, there was in fact also the group leader Fi Paolo Barelli, who was on a mission as the deputy premier and national coordinator of the blue Antonio Tajani; the vice president of the Chamber Giorgio Mulè, the Undersecretary for Transport Tullio Ferrante e Katia Polidori. Printouts in hand, the following were also not in the Chamber: Raffaele Nevi (who as far as we know was busy representing the group in Terni for the presentation of the lists in view of the administrative ones), Deborah Bergamini (on a mission, representing Fi, to a PPE seminar in Vienna), Giovanni Arruzzolo, Andrea Orsini, Francesco Maria Rubano, Gloria Saccani Jotti, Fabrizio Sala, Luca Squerithe companion of the Cav martha fascinates (remained alongside Berlusconi hospitalized in San Raffaele for over twenty days). Help did not even come from the Third Pole. Robert Giachetti he is the only Renzian deputy to have voted in favour. Everyone else voted no except Mara Carfagnawho abstained.

A “fool” according to Meloni herself. But which the Minister of Culture denied instead Gennaro Sangiuliano: “Slide comes from slipping and there was no slip”. No comment instead from the deputy premier and minister of infrastructures, Matthew Salviniwho did not want to say anything other than “good evening and good work”.