psz accepted an offer of 300 million euros for mbappe | Sport

PSG has reportedly accepted an offer from Saudi Arabia.

Kylian Mbappe could continue his career in Saudi Arabia. The Parisians are furious with him because he has already made a deal with Real Madrid to go there next summer and so now they want to sell him and they have reportedly accepted an offer of 300 million euros by Al Hilal!

The club from Saudi Arabia is throwing around money, it sent an astronomical offer to Paris Saint-Germain and according to “Sky Sport” it was accepted by the club’s management. However, not everything depends on them, now Mbape has the final word. If he accepts he goes there, if he refuses, the French club will have to look for a new solution.

There have been disagreements between the Saints and the biggest young star in world football for some time. It is speculated that he has already agreed everything with Real and that if that is true, PSG would not receive a single euro from the compensation. That’s why they do everything to make money from selling it. Recall, PSG dropped Mbappe from the team and he did not go to Japan for preparations.



