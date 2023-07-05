PTPA publishes important information today Sport

PTPA announced a surprise in the middle of Wimbledon, and Novak Djokovic appeared in the “teaser”.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will play a match in the second round of Wimbledon against Jordan Thompson today from 18:00, and on the eve of that duel, an unexpected notification arrived. The Association of Professional Tennis Players (PTPA), founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospišil, she announced big things on social mediaand the “teaser” with which they announced that there would be news soon, interested many tennis fans.

“Lots happening in London. We have some things to share. Stay tuned”, this organization stated. Vasek Pospišil said yes in front of the cameras “they have a lot of important things to say”while Novak laughed while talking about this topic and said: “Boom! Straight to the center…”.

PTPA is an organization that Novak Djokovic founded with Vasek Pospišil after he was expelled from the ATP Players Council. The two did not agree with the decisions made by the ATP, that is, they wanted to ensure that lower ranked tennis players receive more money, which the leaders of the umbrella organization do not allow. Since then, the two organizations have been practically “at war”, especially since numerous tennis players began to join Novak and Vasek.

It’s no surprise that Djokovic will announce new information during Wimbledon, since that’s when the biggest “concentration” of players is at the tournament, so in addition to training, there are also constructive conversations. Also, Djokovic already knew that he was timing important information about the PTPA at the Grand Slams. For now, it is not known what is at stake.



