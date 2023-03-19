The Banjaluka Police Department announced the attack in front of the Transparency International BiH premises in the Banja Luka settlement of Obilićevo.

Source: MONDO

PU Banjaluka announced that tonight around 18:45 they were notified of a violation of public order and peace in front of the premises of a non-governmental organization in Krfska Street in Banjaluka, in such a way that several unknown persons physically and verbally attacked a group of citizens who had gathered on their own initiative in front of said premises.

“One person was given medical help at the Banja Luka Emergency Medical Service due to physical injuries, while the rest of the gathered citizens, accompanied by police officers, entered the premises of the Banjaluka Police Department, for the sake of personal safety and hearing as injured persons,” the statement reads.

They state that they are taking all measures and actions in order to shed light on the criminal act of violent behavior and to discover the perpetrators.

“The on-duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka was informed about all of the above, who stated that it was the above-mentioned criminal act,” stated the Banjaluka Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Hooligans attacked the participants of the meeting of the coordination committee of the organization “Bih Pride Parade” in the premises of the Transparency International of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Krfska Street in the Banja Luka neighborhood of Obilićevo.