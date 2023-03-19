Home World PU Banjaluka about the incident in front of Transparency International BiH: One person was injured, treated in the emergency room | Info
World

PU Banjaluka about the incident in front of Transparency International BiH: One person was injured, treated in the emergency room | Info

by admin
PU Banjaluka about the incident in front of Transparency International BiH: One person was injured, treated in the emergency room | Info

The Banjaluka Police Department announced the attack in front of the Transparency International BiH premises in the Banja Luka settlement of Obilićevo.

Source: MONDO

PU Banjaluka announced that tonight around 18:45 they were notified of a violation of public order and peace in front of the premises of a non-governmental organization in Krfska Street in Banjaluka, in such a way that several unknown persons physically and verbally attacked a group of citizens who had gathered on their own initiative in front of said premises.

“One person was given medical help at the Banja Luka Emergency Medical Service due to physical injuries, while the rest of the gathered citizens, accompanied by police officers, entered the premises of the Banjaluka Police Department, for the sake of personal safety and hearing as injured persons,” the statement reads.

They state that they are taking all measures and actions in order to shed light on the criminal act of violent behavior and to discover the perpetrators.

“The on-duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka was informed about all of the above, who stated that it was the above-mentioned criminal act,” stated the Banjaluka Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Hooligans attacked the participants of the meeting of the coordination committee of the organization “Bih Pride Parade” in the premises of the Transparency International of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Krfska Street in the Banja Luka neighborhood of Obilićevo.

See also  The head of Aiea Grossi: "In secret sites Iran carries out nuclear activities without giving information"

You may also like

Big numbers for the 1st Rotary Legality Trophy...

Ukraine, Moscow: Putin visited Mariupol – Ultima Ora

Earthquake in Ecuador | Info

Lebanese premier Najib Mikati: “Barges of migrants also...

Bitter land, episode of March 18 in streaming...

Rk Borac Rk Herzegovina | Sport

practices and sanctions, what you need to know

Palermo, the exhumation of Marshal Lombardo requested: “It...

Sanja Kužet in a provocative dress | Entertainment

Samira slept with Karim Benzema and eight footballers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy