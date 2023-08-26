Public Image Ltd. review of their album End of World (2023)

At sixty long, John Lydon has little or nothing left to show us, more than a few feet well into the pot and the desire to become a restrained old age that stops feeding tabloids at the blow of sensationalist mouthpiece. Luckily for the veteran fan, and as far as music is concerned, this legendary sixty-year-old has seen fit to return to behaving like the acid and irreverent artist that he always was, this time not on the headlines but on the scores, with “End of World” (23), the first record of Public Image Ltd. in almost a decade, and a particular love letter addressed and dedicated to Nora Forster, his wife, who recently passed away at the age of 80 after having fought a long and intense process of dementia.

Despite this pretext that would predict to the listener an emotional tone and a certainly sentimental shell around its thirteen respective tracks, we will not miss the opportunity to see the always sarcastic and ironic Lydon, spouting sour verses, sticking his finger in the yaga, going smart or going head-on and against the world. His genius and figure overcome the passage of time with the difficulties typical of age (the tonal deficiencies that at 20 were forgiven for being fresh and revolutionary, at 60 end up becoming capital sins that are difficult to endure), but the energy and the efforts that we see him splurge are not exactly those of someone who is about to request his retirement with a folder under his arm and at the SEPE door. Lydon gives him face -and nose, why not say it- and immerses us in his uncomfortable rants peppered with beats with dance-punk airs, suffocating bass lines and sharp guitar riffs, obtaining as a result some songs that seem right out of his best catalog (“End of the World”) or directly gestated in the eighties (“Car Chase”). In fact, the British’s attitude seems to have remained intact since then, because for this eleventh studio album we see him distribute with precise success the epitomes of his eternal record, expressing fury, drama and emotion in equal parts and hand in hand with a theatricality. almost epic, whose tone borders on modern epic at certain times (“Money”). What a pity that other traits of his personality, less admirable and equally contentious, also stand out throughout the album, such as that outburst for reminding us of his most anti-woke facet in “Being Stupid Again” that it really was not necessary to corroborate (“Well, here’s a question again / Does that make me racist again?” or “Men into women and back into men / Again and again all banning all men”, are just a few verses that will make you wish this cut had been instrumental).

Indeed, the charm of its melodies and rhythms should not be overlooked (with delicatessens like that “Dirty Murky Delight”, punctually referring to a sort of Ian Dury a sottovoce) but the power of Lydon’s lyrics will inevitably lead us to the orchard of provocation, being these destined more than once to fan the odd fire scattered in his recent career (“Give yourself a story, empty of history / And wrap it up in Mickey Mouse”, sing in “L F C F”, subtly directed at his ex-Sex Pistols mates in relation to the lawsuits and lawsuits surrounding the release of “Pistol”, the miniseries about the formation). Now, Lydon is human and he also has a heart, which is why the album concludes with one of the most touching songs on his track record, and with which he (almost) redeems himself from his previously exhibited boomer arrogance. We are talking, without a doubt, about the famous “Hawaii”a song with which the artist explored the possibility of representing Ireland in Eurovision during the last edition of the festival and a little corner of privacy in the heart of Polynesia, created for him and his deceased wife in order to combat the evolution of a modern world that is falls apart (“You’re loved, again again / Hawaii, you and me / All those good times”). Of course, Lydon’s lyrical facet is the one we would like to stay with the most, but we well know that the pack includes more aspects of his incorrigible alter ego that, at the very least, will ensure that we continue to see him sing for a few more years. .