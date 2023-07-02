Public Order Military Police Continues Operation to Regain Control of Maximum Security Prisons

Title: Public Order Military Police Conducts Operations to Crackdown on Contraband in Maximum Security Prisons

Subtitle: Successive search and confiscation operations conducted as part of the “Faith and Hope” initiative

[City name], [Date] – In a concerted effort to regain control and management of the country’s maximum security prisons, the Public Order Military Police (PMOP) has been undertaking a vigorous campaign for the past six days. As part of the ongoing “Faith and Hope” operation, the PMOP has been engaged in searches, confiscations, and excavations to eliminate prohibited items from within the prison walls.

Minister of Defense, José Manuel Zelaya, shared a video on social media, providing a glimpse into the results achieved by the military intervention thus far. The footage showcased a long table brimming with confiscated items unearthed in the cells of the targeted prison.

Significant breakthroughs have been made during these operations, with a total of 95 firearms seized, along with 42 homemade weapons and 241 firearm magazines. An impressive 17,062 rounds of ammunition of various calibers were also confiscated, along with 13 grenades discovered hidden within the prison’s confines.

In addition to firearms, the PMOP has also cracked down on contraband, confiscating 2,559 marijuana wrappers, 34 routers, 258 cell phones, and 24 short-range radios. A substantial sum of 148,224 lempiras was seized in the process, along with 2 ballistic plates.

Furthermore, the security forces discovered various personal effects, including watches, silver chains, cell phones, battery chargers, and walkie talkies, which were promptly confiscated.

The PMOP’s relentless efforts to purge prisons of contraband play a vital role in restoring order and security within the correctional facilities. The “Faith and Hope” operation is aimed at ensuring a safer environment for both inmates and prison staff, minimizing the risks associated with the presence of illegal items.

The successful execution of these search and confiscation operations sends a clear message that the authorities are resolute in their commitment to eliminating prohibited objects from prison premises. It further serves as a deterrent to those involved in the illegal trade of weapons, drugs, and other contraband items.

With these continued efforts, the PMOP hopes to reclaim control over the country’s maximum security prisons, fostering an environment conducive to rehabilitation and facilitating successful prisoner reintegration into society.

