World

Published 321 times of “playing dead” video, a restaurant manager in the United States became popular: will play a corpse in a TV series

In the Internet era, anyone can become popular through “one skill”, and even usher in the second spring of life and career.

Recently, a 42-year-old restaurant manager from Kentucky, Josh Nally,Relying on “playing dead” successfully out of the circle, he was also photographed by the American drama director, and will play a “dead corpse” role in the American drama “CSI: Las Vegas”.

It is understood that Josh Nally was inspired by a female Internet celebrity who posted videos about hot sauce every day, which attracted the attention of the hot sauce company, who asked her to help endorse it. “

So he also started to act. As of now, he has posted a total of 321 “playing dead” videos on social media, accumulating more than 4 million likes.

In an interview, he said that after trying more than 300 times, his acting skills finally became consummate.You can rely on holding your breath and props made by yourself to achieve the effect of being fake

Of course, pretending to be dead is not that simple. After all, it may cause panic to the surrounding people. At the same time, some animals will disturb him curiously and lick the syrup used as blood plasma.

Josh Nally updates different “playing dead” videos every day. In these videos, he will “die” in various places, and he is quite creative. In this way, he persisted for a year and finally succeeded,It has attracted more than 120,000 fans.

The hard work pays off. In the upcoming TV series, he plays a corpse waiting for a forensic autopsy, which can be said to be a professional counterpart. It is understood that the play will be broadcast on November 3.

