What’s happening to Puerto Rico? The island of enchantment, as this paradise land in the Caribbean Sea is known, is undergoing an accelerated and intensive process of gentrification resulting in the forced displacement of hundreds of “boricuas” from the areas where they were born and raised (boricua is a term used to define a person born or raised in Puerto Rico).

Gentrification is not such a common word (at least for those who do not deal with social phenomena) but it officially entered our vocabulary (Zanichelli) already in 2013: “In urban centres, transformation of a popular neighborhood into an elegant neighborhood obtained by restoring the area and renovating old houses, with a consequent increase in the value of the properties and rents and a change in the type of population”. Reading it like this it would almost seem like a noble action, but in reality it hides a ruthless one speculation on the skin of a social stratum of the population which has always been abandoned by the state and which ultimately comes sacrificed in favor of the market and the famous law of supply and demand.

So let’s go back to Puerto Rico and try to understand in detail what was reported, for example, by the independent journalist Bianca Graulauboricua to the core, which has long been offering to the public detailed and rigorous reporting which manifest how the island’s authorities are favoring the depredation of common resources in favor of large investment, energy or real estate companies.

Puerto Rico’s power grid is privatized by a U.S.-Canada corporation, and residents are paying extreme prices for an unreliable service with frequent outages. “We’re seeing the everyday consequences of colonialism,” says Puerto Rican journalist Bianca Graulau (@bgraulau). pic.twitter.com/SxxWJPxXJu — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) November 30, 2022

The emblematic case concerns, for example, the law 60 for export and trade services and for individual investors (formerly known as Law 20/22) promoted by the government of the United States of America: a law that transforms the island into a paradise for tax-free investment of wealthy foreigners. Bianca denounced, with her investigative journalism work, how this new wave of US colonialism is having consequences dramatic for the population, such as for example the gentrification of areas such as the Puerta de Tierra neighborhood (popular area of ​​the capital San Juan), the de facto closure of some public beaches (among the most beautiful on the island) and the concession of basic services with million-dollar contracts, such as electricity, to foreign companies (as in the case of Luma Energy).

Reportage, those of Graulau, which did not leave the public indifferent, so as to also attract the attention of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the 28-year-old rapper boricua known to the general public with the stage name of Bad Bunny. The famous singer has in fact offered an alliance to the prepared and talented journalist, launching as a couple the documentary “The Blackout – People Live Here” (Blackout, people live here). A 23-minute video in which Benito opens the scene with a few verses in music, then almost immediately leaving space for Graulau who guides us to discover what is really happening in Puerto Rico.

An avant-garde journalistic project, because journalism is done where people listen to you, Bianca repeats in her interviews and in his podcasts – and the numbers seem to prove her right. The video just 5 months after its launch already has more than 12 million views and Graulau herself has made it big on social media (TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube) adding up almost a million followers in total. Her content can be listened to in Spanish and English (she graduated in journalism in New York) and certainly this independent reporter can be considered today with full rights one of the most listened to voices of Puerto Rico.

Well, to understand what is happening on the Caribbean island (in addition to listening to Bianca Graulau) it is necessary to take a step back and understand what the status administrative politician of Puerto Rico. We are talking about one of the “gems of the Spanish crown” during the colonial period, a place that was plundered and exploited massively during the period of the conquest, where the indigenous population was slaughtered and where the slave trade market flourished.

This is the legacy left by the Kingdom of Spain, which in 1898 (after more than 4 centuries) had to cede the scepter of command of the island to the United States of America after the Spanish-American wars (which in addition to the defeat of Puerto Rico also determined the loss of Spanish sovereignty over Cuba and on Philippines). Since that time the US sphere of influence on the island it never stopped and today Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the United States, i.e. a US Commonwealth with self-governing status.

This unique and special form of association with the North American giant has created strong distortions in political, economic and social terms and over time has generated opposite poles that push towards the definitive “merger” with the USA or towards independence. However, this age-old and tense situation seems to have reached a definitive turning point. Yes, because last December, for the first time in history, the lower house of the United States of America approved the celebration of a binding reference island of enchantment (to be celebrated on November 5, 2023) in which the population of Puerto Rico will have to choose whether they want to become the 51st state of the United States, remain an associated sovereign state or opt for full independence.

Read Also Puerto Rico wants to get out of limbo and become the 51st US state: 52% in favor in the last referendum. But Congress decides

However this vote goes, it will be the first time that Washington agrees to give binding effect to the result (various referendums on this topic were held in the past on the island) and a subsequent new constitution which will have to be accepted by the electorate and by the US president.

In short, the beginning of a new era which, however, opens up complex scenarios (for each of the three results) while economic speculation gallop and the inhabitants of the island, not yet fully recovered from the hurricanes Maria (September 2017) e Fiona (October 2022), they are fighting not to let their land become a new open-air amusement park for the wealthy gringos hunting for the modern version of the much romanticized (by them) “Far West”.