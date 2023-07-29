Puerto Rico weakened against Serbia at WC | Sport

Puerto Rico will play Serbia at the World Cup in the Philippines, but not in the strongest lineup.

Big, big bad luck for the toughest rival of Serbia at the World Cup! The Puerto Rican national team will not be able to count on its arguably best player Hosea Alvarada. Diminutive playmaker New Orleans Pelicans he did not receive the team’s permission to appear at Mundobasket where his selection plays in a group against Serbia, China and South Sudan.

Alvarado, who was born in Brooklyn, plays for his country of origin, and is now not included in the 14 players who made the list of candidates for the World Cup. This 25-year-old defensive specialist suffered a nasty tibia injury in March last year, and because of that, the Pelicans will not allow him to play. In the previous season, he averaged 9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3 assists in 61 matches.

It is on the list of candidates to go to Mundobasket John Hollandrecent player Red stars, Jordan Howard from Napoli, Tremont Waters from the Metropolitans and many players from the domestic league. Alvarado himself announced himself with only one picture on Instagram, where he put a broken heart next to his photo in the national team jersey.

Tough break for Pels guard Jose Alvarado who won’t get to participate in the World Cup for Puerto Rico. Team wanted him to sit for precautionary reasons as he continues to recover from a stress reaction in his tibia that cost him the final part of the season.pic.twitter.com/TQgu2fCUS3 — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez)July 27, 2023

The Mundobasket competition starts on August 25 and lasts until September 10. In group B, Serbia plays its first match against China on the 26th, then on the 28th, the opponent is Puerto Rico, and the 30th is the day for the match against South Sudan.

