Home World Pulled down from the viaduct, the victim was a 55-year-old from Nocera Inferiore
World

Pulled down from the viaduct, the victim was a 55-year-old from Nocera Inferiore

by admin
Pulled down from the viaduct, the victim was a 55-year-old from Nocera Inferiore

A truck driver from Nocera Inferiore is the victim of a terrible road accident on the A/1 in Tuscany where on Sunday morning the truck he was driving skidded on a…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

FLASH OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

4,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 3 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

FLASH OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

4,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmattino.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 3 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • All thematic newsletters
  • Insights and live updates
  • Exclusive direct

And truck driver of Nocera Inferiore he is the victim of a terrible road accident on the A/1 in Tuscany where on Sunday morning the truck he was driving skidded onto a viaduct, knocked over the side barriers, fell into the void for about twenty meters and caught fire. The man died trapped in the cockpit.

He was 55 years old, married and had one child, and worked for a transport company. The 18-metre tractor unit plus trailer carried a load of fruit and vegetables to the northern markets. The accident took place at km 274, on the Marinella viaduct. The section of the north carriageway between Calenzano and Barberino was immediately closed for the emergency services. Traffic headed from the south to the north of Italy was first diverted onto the ordinary road network, then onto the southbound carriageway with a single lane in each direction.

See also  At the Samarkand summit, Indian Modi holds back Putin on Ukraine: "It is not time for war"

The Filt CGIL union speaks of «another unacceptable tragedy at work. We don’t know the details – he says Monica Santucci, regional secretary – However, we know that unfortunately there are many such tragic events in that stretch. A few weeks ago an accident between three trucks caused queues as far as Florence». The Prato prosecutor’s office coordinates the investigations by the Polstrada, which intervened with the firefighters. The body will undergo forensic medical examinations. The remains of the truck are impounded. According to what has been learned, the ‘black box’ that records the vehicle’s speed and times would have been destroyed in the flames. The causes of the out-of-control lorry skidding, illness or mechanical failure are yet to be determined. On the dynamics, the cameras show that the accident is autonomous, the truck does everything by itself and there are no other vehicles involved. The bottom was wet from the rain.

Read the full article
on Il Mattino

You may also like

Almeria beat Barcelona for the first time in...

CIA chief on war in Ukraine | Info

“At the end of the year we will...

Average exchange rate of the euro 27 February...

Daily horoscope for February 27, 2023 | Magazine...

Zelensky: «Peace is not enough, Russia will try...

Ukraine, one year after the massacre, the father...

Presnel Kimpembe got injured | Sport

Croatia has to enter the new pre-qualifications for...

The winners of the SAG Award 2023 –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy