And truck driver of Nocera Inferiore he is the victim of a terrible road accident on the A/1 in Tuscany where on Sunday morning the truck he was driving skidded onto a viaduct, knocked over the side barriers, fell into the void for about twenty meters and caught fire. The man died trapped in the cockpit.

He was 55 years old, married and had one child, and worked for a transport company. The 18-metre tractor unit plus trailer carried a load of fruit and vegetables to the northern markets. The accident took place at km 274, on the Marinella viaduct. The section of the north carriageway between Calenzano and Barberino was immediately closed for the emergency services. Traffic headed from the south to the north of Italy was first diverted onto the ordinary road network, then onto the southbound carriageway with a single lane in each direction.

The Filt CGIL union speaks of «another unacceptable tragedy at work. We don’t know the details – he says Monica Santucci, regional secretary – However, we know that unfortunately there are many such tragic events in that stretch. A few weeks ago an accident between three trucks caused queues as far as Florence». The Prato prosecutor’s office coordinates the investigations by the Polstrada, which intervened with the firefighters. The body will undergo forensic medical examinations. The remains of the truck are impounded. According to what has been learned, the ‘black box’ that records the vehicle’s speed and times would have been destroyed in the flames. The causes of the out-of-control lorry skidding, illness or mechanical failure are yet to be determined. On the dynamics, the cameras show that the accident is autonomous, the truck does everything by itself and there are no other vehicles involved. The bottom was wet from the rain.

