World

by blogsicilia.it – ​​27 minutes ago

Finally. Meta Catania wins again in the league after 7 games without the three points and for the first time in 2023. And they do it by beating Real San Giuseppe 4-3 in the postponement of the twenty-second…

See also  China against the WTA after the case of tennis player Peng Shuai

