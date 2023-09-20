Puma Blue, review of their album Holy Waters (2023)

After publishing what was his debut album a little over two years ago, “In Praise Of Shadows” (Blue Flowers Music, 21), Jacob Allen returns with new work under his arm at the head of the project Puma Blue. Thus, he recovers a pot that contains generous doses of electronica, trip-hop, indie-pop, soul and even some conveniently updated R&B. Thus, “Holy Waters” It manifests itself as a mixture rich in ingredients and intertwined with the very styles that make up the album, pointing to a selection of assets that the artist, living between London and Atlanta, manages to place around an attractive balance.

A proposal seasoned with delicacy and talent, until achieving the natural fluidity of the songs themselves and the fifty minutes of music that result. That elegant and dexterous touch that he possesses is, without a doubt, one of the musician’s main assets, here at the service of eleven new compositions among which it is difficult to find any blur that clouds or distorts the overall conclusion about the reference. It happens with singles “Pretty”, “Hounds” y “O, the Blood!”but also with the devastating “Falling Down” opening the fire, “Too Much”, “Hounds” (reminiscent of Massive Attack) “Dream Of You”. Already in the final stretch, “Light Is Gone” and the insinuating mysteries that emerge “Mirage” They confirm those sensations inherent to delivery.

A talent crystallized in what, in practice, turns out to be a particularly fine sequence, starring a melancholy as beautiful as it is heartfelt. The same one that covers the entirety of “Holy Waters”, highlighting the work within the section intended for especially emotional and reflective albums, endowed with skin-deep sensitivity. With a catalog that includes two LPs and several additional EPs, Puma Blue He already establishes himself as an artist that must be followed by fans of Everything But The Girl, Sade, Perfume Genius, Beth Gibbons, Low (and the manners of the sadly deceased Mimi Parker) or Jay-Jay Johanson.