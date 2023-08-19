Home » PUMA’s new collab with The Smurfs – MONDO MODA
PUMA’s new collab with The Smurfs – MONDO MODA

by admin
Puma presents a collaborative collection featuring The Smurfs, the world‘s favorite blues characters from TV and cinema.
O Slipstream Puma x The Smurfs evokes the malevolent Purple Smurf, with a color palette of different shades of purple. The Mayze x The Smurfs celebrates Smurfette through a yellow and blue color palette, with floral graphics on the upper and a special character emblem on the tongue.

PUMA X The Smurfs @ disclosure

New versions of Suede and RS-X are also included in the collection.
In addition to shoes, the products in the collection include garments in children’s and adult sizes. All products incorporate recycled materials.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

