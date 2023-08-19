PUMA’s new collab with The Smurfs – MONDO MODA

Puma presents a collaborative collection featuring The Smurfs, the world‘s favorite blues characters from TV and cinema.

O Slipstream Puma x The Smurfs evokes the malevolent Purple Smurf, with a color palette of different shades of purple. The Mayze x The Smurfs celebrates Smurfette through a yellow and blue color palette, with floral graphics on the upper and a special character emblem on the tongue.

PUMA X The Smurfs @ disclosure

New versions of Suede and RS-X are also included in the collection.

In addition to shoes, the products in the collection include garments in children’s and adult sizes. All products incorporate recycled materials.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

