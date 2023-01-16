MOSCA – The stigma of Stalinist memory “foreign agent” it’s not enough anymore. For those who have left Russia to protest the launch of the offensive in Ukraine, the new stigma is predatetel, “traitor”. And it could soon become part of the judicial lexicon and provide for the most disparate penalties.

The first to speak of “traitors” was the president himself last March Vladimir Putin: “The Russian people – he said – know how to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and spit them out like a gnat that has accidentally flown into the mouth”. An allusion, his spokesman had clarified Dmitry Peskovto those who opposed the so-called “special operation”.

Since then the “crazy printer” of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, had passed new repressive laws or strengthened existing ones for a total of 653 measures approved in 2022 – a record – prompting thousands to flee.

Now the conservatives would also like more severe sanctions against the “white emigrants” of the third millennium who “feel unpunished believing that justice cannot reach them”: stamps, the confiscation of assets, a ban on repatriation or even the revocation of citizenship.

The shocking statements of the exiled actor Smoljaninov

It all started with the statements of Artur Smoljaninov39-year-old actor who was praised by Putin in 2005 for his portrayal of a Soviet recruit in the acclaimed film 9 rota (“Ninth Company”). Already exiled to Lithuania and indicted for discrediting the armed forces, interviewed at the beginning of the year by Novaya Gazeta Europa, a warhead blocked in Russia, dared to say that, if it were to go to the front, it would fight for Kiev and that it “doesn’t give a damn” if Russia “falls apart” or “turns into radioactive ashes”. Open up heaven. Since then every member of the ruling party United Russia he had his say.

The return to “Nansen passports”?

The deputy Sultan Khamzaev he demanded the indictment of Smoljaninov and was quickly satisfied by the Investigative Committee with Peskov’s applause. Instead, I do not pay the deputy Oleg Morozovformer deputy chairman of the Duma, who proposed that traitors be banned from repatriation “for twenty years” and their passports revoked.

Idea that recalls the old Soviet practice of turning dissidents into stateless people who, like the writer Vladimir Nabokov or the composer Sergei Rachmaninovreceived “Nansen passports” from the League of Nations.

However, the post-communist constitution forbids the deprivation of citizenship of Russians by birth. So much so that the Senator Andrej Klishashead of the Upper House Committee on Constitutional Laws and co-author of the amendments that will allow Vladimir Putin to run again, if he wants, for president next year, has taunted Morozov: politicians who propose to “stop playing by the rules” , he said, they should give up their posts.

At which the party leader, the former president and prime minister also intervened Dmitry Medvedev: given that “the law doesn’t work”, he replied, one should act according to “the rules of wartime”. Klishas also lambasted Medvedev, recalling that the one in Ukraine is only “an operation”.

On the other hand, he was not displeased with the proposal of the president of the Duma Vjacheslav Volodin to confiscate the properties of the “scoundrels who have gone away”, but “they allow themselves to throw mud on Russia” and to “support the villains, the Nazis and the murderers”.

They escape mobilization: five Russians stranded in a South Korean airport. As in “The Terminal” by Rosalba Castelletti

January 10, 2023



The word “traitor” could enter the Criminal Code

However, Peskov called for caution. “Enemies are enemies, we must fight them, but all the others are our citizens and must remain so”, he said, explaining that the issue is “complex” and could open “Pandora’s boxes”.

Among the Russians who have left the country there are also many computer scientists who work remotely: the fear is that new restrictive measures could push them into the arms of foreign companies. Not only. There are also family members of the MPs themselves who rail against the exiles.

Peskov, however, did not exclude a reflection on the subject: “First of all we need to define what to consider a crime”. Not surprisingly close Kirill Kabanova member of the Presidential Council for Human Rights, has announced that he will discuss with his colleagues “the definition of the very legal concept of predatetel“.

The plenary of the Duma

It is likely that the heated debate will materialize in some legislative initiative. The first plenary session of the Duma of 2023 will open tomorrow. Dmitrij Gusev, deputy head of the Just Russia party – In fact, he has already said that he will propose marking dissident artists with a yellow sticker and the words “traitors” in the opening credits of the films. But the political scientist Ilja Grashchenkov warns: “At some point, the external “traitors” end and the search for internal ones begins.”

According to the newspaper Knowledge, the hunt has already begun: thanks to “artificial intelligence and special algorithms”, the party has allegedly removed the “traitors” from its “database of supporters” in view of the upcoming electoral appointments. Of 25 million names, 13 would remain. A real purge.