Punishing passengers in transport in Belgrade | Info

On Monday, June 5, ticket control in Belgrade’s public transportation began, and “Beli” will punish passengers only if the passenger refuses to buy a ticket via SMS.

In that case, an order and a fine of 5,000 dinars will be written. In the coming period, “White” will have more of an educational and informative role than a repressive one. And communal militiamen continue to learn about the controller’s job.

Passengers are required to show their train ticket, which is checked by controllers via a web application on PDA devices. Communal militiamen who do not have this device will use their phone by entering the karte.site web address in the browser and logging in with their user data and performing ticket control in the same way.

How to buy tickets for “Belgrade plus”?

An SMS message is sent to the phone number 9011. In the text of the message, you need to write “ticket text”, that is, what you want to buy. For example, if you want a time ticket valid for 90 minutes in zone A, type “A90” and send to 9011.

Time ticket: Zone A – Price 50 dinars, the text of the ticket in the text message is A90. Zone B – Price 50 dinars, the text of the ticket in the text message is B90. Zone C (A+B) – Price 100 dinars, the text of the ticket in the text message is C90. Day ticket: Zone A – Price 120 dinars, the text of the ticket in the text message is A1. Zone B – Price 120 dinars, the text of the ticket in the text message is B1. Zone C (A+B) – Price 150 dinars, the text of the ticket in sms message C1. Weekly ticket: Zone A – Price 800 dinars, the text of the ticket in the sms message is A7. Zone B – Price 800 dinars, the text of the ticket in the sms message is B7. Zone C (A+B) – Price 1000 dinars, the text of the ticket in the sms message is C7. Monthly ticket: Zone A – price 2200 dinars, the text of the ticket in the sms message is A30. Zone B – Price 2200 dinars, the text of the ticket in the message is B30. Zone C (A+B) – Price 3300 dianra, the card text in the message is C30.

Zone A is New Belgrade, Zemun, Stari grad, Savski venac, Voždovac, Čukarica, Vračar, Rakovica, Palilula, Zvezdara, Surčin, Grocka (north of road 347 Vrčin-Zaklopača). Zone B is Lazarevac, Mladenovac, Obrenovac, Barajevo, Sopot, Grocka (south of road 347 Vrčin-Zaklopača).

