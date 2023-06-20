Home » Punishing passengers in transport in Belgrade | Info
World

Punishing passengers in transport in Belgrade | Info

by admin
Punishing passengers in transport in Belgrade | Info

On Monday, June 5, ticket control in Belgrade’s public transportation began, and “Beli” will punish passengers only if the passenger refuses to buy a ticket via SMS.

Source: Studio B/screenshot/private archive

In that case, an order and a fine of 5,000 dinars will be written. In the coming period, “White” will have more of an educational and informative role than a repressive one. And communal militiamen continue to learn about the controller’s job.

Passengers are required to show their train ticket, which is checked by controllers via a web application on PDA devices. Communal militiamen who do not have this device will use their phone by entering the karte.site web address in the browser and logging in with their user data and performing ticket control in the same way.

How to buy tickets for “Belgrade plus”?

An SMS message is sent to the phone number 9011. In the text of the message, you need to write “ticket text”, that is, what you want to buy. For example, if you want a time ticket valid for 90 minutes in zone A, type “A90” and send to 9011.

Time ticket: Zone A – Price 50 dinars, the text of the ticket in the text message is A90. Zone B – Price 50 dinars, the text of the ticket in the text message is B90. Zone C (A+B) – Price 100 dinars, the text of the ticket in the text message is C90. Day ticket: Zone A – Price 120 dinars, the text of the ticket in the text message is A1. Zone B – Price 120 dinars, the text of the ticket in the text message is B1. Zone C (A+B) – Price 150 dinars, the text of the ticket in sms message C1. Weekly ticket: Zone A – Price 800 dinars, the text of the ticket in the sms message is A7. Zone B – Price 800 dinars, the text of the ticket in the sms message is B7. Zone C (A+B) – Price 1000 dinars, the text of the ticket in the sms message is C7. Monthly ticket: Zone A – price 2200 dinars, the text of the ticket in the sms message is A30. Zone B – Price 2200 dinars, the text of the ticket in the message is B30. Zone C (A+B) – Price 3300 dianra, the card text in the message is C30.

See also  «Dad, I'm fine»- TV Courier

Zone A is New Belgrade, Zemun, Stari grad, Savski venac, Voždovac, Čukarica, Vračar, Rakovica, Palilula, Zvezdara, Surčin, Grocka (north of road 347 Vrčin-Zaklopača). Zone B is Lazarevac, Mladenovac, Obrenovac, Barajevo, Sopot, Grocka (south of road 347 Vrčin-Zaklopača).

(WORLD/Nova S)

You may also like

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “SIMULACRI 3” by Marco...

breaking latest news of Bob Dylan in Donostia...

UK bill would outlaw schools from boycotting Israel...

MAN The TGX of the Comitras Cooperative wins...

Hunter Biden settles for two minor tax offenses...

Sixty years of communications with the Red Telephone

Maksym Bordus, the Ukrainian kickboxing champion killed at...

Budanov is alive. The head of Ukrainian intelligence...

Meloni-Macron meeting, agreement on migrants and support for...

BiH Luxembourg live broadcast livestream | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy