punt hits a mooring, young man falls into the water and drowns

During the night, at the end of the fireworks for the Redentore festival in Venice, a small boat carrying three young people, with a twenty-eight-year-old at the wheel, hit a briccola, one of the wooden poles that indicates the canals of the lagoon. The young Riccardo Nardin, 28 years old from Cavallino-Treporti, was thrown into the water and never came back up: the body was recovered by divers from the fire brigade. On the other hand, the two girls were unharmed. The accident occurred in the channel between the islands of San Giorgio and San Servolo, in front of the San Marco basin. As soon as the signal arrived, the emergency vehicles were brought to the place indicated, including the Marittima motorboat, two lagoon fire engines, a jet ski from the fire brigade and the divers who were on duty at the event.

Who was the victim: He worked in tourist nautical transport

Riccardo Nardin, originally from Cavallino, had been a yachtsman in Venice and worked in the tourist nautical transport sector. He leaves behind a younger brother and sister, his mother Ursula and his father Olindo.

The intervention

The men began searching above and below the water. After a brief search, the divers saw the young man’s lifeless body on the bottom of the lagoon. The local police boat was also on site to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. This is the fifth boating accident since January 1st. On the night of the Redeemer there are many boats in the lagoon and the outflow from the San Marco basin, where residents and tourists watch the fireworks, continued with some inconvenience until three in the morning.

The condolences

In a message posted on Twitter, the mayor of the metropolitan city of Venice Luigi Brugnaro expressed “the condolences of the City of Venice and my personal one for the disappearance of the 28-year-old young man. We all cling to his family and loved ones. Unfortunately it is another young life suddenly cut short. It had been a day of celebration, with the fireworks display that had illuminated the “very famous night”. This sad news arrived during the exodus phase, which was continuing regularly. In memory of him, as a Municipality, we have decided that before the Redentore Regattas, which will take place in the afternoon in the Giudecca canal, we will observe a minute of silence ». A similar message of condolences came from the mayor of Cavallino-Treporti Roberta Nesto, who relaunched Brugnaro’s message and asked for “a prayer for this young man of ours”.

The second incident after dawn

Shortly before 6:30 there was a collision between two boats in the dock of the Maritime Station: three people in the water were rescued and recovered by the fire brigade. The collision took place at the height of a mooring, the boat sank. The firefighters recovered the three people on board, who were not injured and were assisted by Suem personnel.

