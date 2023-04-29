Pupo flies to the Kremlin and the case of the Festival in Moscow breaks out: “Special Guest of the Russian Sanremo”

Abundant fly to Mosca: the Tuscan singer will be at Festival considered the San Remo russo: “Road to Yalta”. And his participation also risks becoming a diplomatic case given the condemnations and sanctions by Italy and the European Union, with the Western world, towards Moscow for the invasion of theUkraine taken in February 2022. The Festival was born in Crimea, the Ukrainian region occupied by Russia in 2014, which at the moment cannot host the demonstration for obvious reasons. When he was banished from Kiev, Pupo didn’t bend and ensured that he would return to sing in the Crimea.

The news is making the rounds of the web and the Italian media. The Festival is in its fifth edition, it will be held on May 2 at the Kremlin State Palace. Pupo, stage name of Enzo Ghinazziis much loved in Russia, a land that he considers his “second homeland”. contacted byAnsa he declined to comment on his own affair which does not seem to give rise to ambiguity.

The war will be at the center of several songs of the Festival in which we will sing about the will of give back “and strengthen the true image of the Soviet soldier-liberator”. About six thousand seats will be available at the Palazzo theatre. The “Soviet songs about the war will be performed in different languages ​​u200bu200bof the world in a duet with the stars of the Russian stage”. Denis Maidanov, deputy chairman of the Duma’s culture committee said that “competitors share our values. We must feed the Patriotic War with ideology“.

The Italian singer is “special guest”. On Instagram we read that “the legendary Italian, the singer who won Russian hearts long ago was jury member in 2021 and was even featured on our stage with a song“. Pupo appeared in a video, together with his Italian colleague Thomas Grazioso, the Russian singer Ernest Matskiavichius and the musicians of the Otta-Orchestra while he sang Hello beautiful on the stage of the event that two years ago took place as per tradition a Yalta, in the Crimea. The artists have been defined “tired of the perfidy of the United States”.

Already in January 2022, therefore before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Pupo had been banned from Kiev. “The Italian Foreign Ministry has recently and officially informed me that the government of Ukraine – he wrote in his column “Dolce a po’ salato” on The day, The Rest of the Pug e The nation – he inserted me into the black list, that of unwanted people, of ‘criminals’. Basically, if I show up at their border, I risk being arrested. All this because, last year I attended the Russian Song Festival in Yalta, Crimea – and continued – Too bad! However, I will not stop. I will continue to take my music around the world. From Russia to Australia and everywhere I will be given the freedom to sing my harmless songs. For this, next April, I will return to the Crimea again. I will do it with conviction and without any fear”.