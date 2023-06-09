Purchase in installments, is it worth it or not in 2023? The analysis

To buy a new smartphone, it is possible to focus on offers in installments from mobile telephone operators which, for some time, have represented an alternative to buying in a single solution. The survey by the SOStariffe.it Observatory in collaboration with Segugio.it confirms that these offers guarantee savings of up to 40% compared to the list price. Compared to lump sum purchase (at least one month after launch), installment purchase is up to 26% more expensive.

Buying a smartphone in installments, combined with offers from mobile phone operators, continues to be one of the main options for users. In a market full of alternatives, in all price ranges, thesmartphone installment purchase it can represent an opportunity to defer spending, distributing it over a fairly long period (24 or 30 months), and, at the same time, accessing discounted rates, rich in minutes, SMS and Giga.

The new survey by the SOStariffe.it Observatory in collaboration with Segugio.it analyzed the current offers of Italian mobile telephone operators who offer their customers the possibility of buying a smartphone in installments. The study, taking into consideration various price ranges, aims to highlight the advantages and disadvantages of this solution for the purchase of a smartphone.

The data collected confirms the possibility of save up to 40% compared to the list price opting for the purchase of the smartphone in installments with the offers of the operators. Compared to the purchase in a single solution, considering the lowest price on the web after at least a month from the launch, however, the savings are only in the low range. For the mid-range and, above all, for the high-end, choosing installment purchase means registering a higher overall expense. In these cases, you get to spend up to 26% more.

Offers with smartphone included: how they work

Each operator freely defines its commercial offer regarding the sale of smartphones in installments. In some cases, telco providers offer real financing aimed at the purchase, often in partnership with credit institutes active on the market. In other cases, however, it is a real installment purchase with the installment being paid by credit card or by direct debit from the current account.

Net of an advance (sometimes reset) and a possible final installment (generally not due if the SIM is kept active for the entire duration of the installment payment), the purchase in installments with the operator provides for payment of the device in 24 hours in 30 installments. Furthermore, in some cases, it is possible to access solutions in 12 installments which reduce the duration of the bond but increase the amount of the monthly payment.

Today it is possible to buy smartphones in installments of all the main brands on the market, turning to reference operators such as TIM, Vodafone, WINDTRE and Iliad. Each provider presents specific solutions for installment purchase. In some cases, smartphones are an integral part of a richer package which includes an exclusive mobile tariff (generally with unlimited Giga), insurance coverage and the possibility of changing devices every 1-2 years.

Purchase in installments: guaranteed savings compared to the list price



A first element that clearly emerges from theanalysis of offers for the purchase of a smartphone in installments it is the possibility of obtaining net savings compared to the list price of the device set by the manufacturer for the Italian market. In fact, the offers of mobile telephone operators allow users to considerably reduce the overall cost (considering advance payment, monthly installments and any final installment).

The percentage saving is particularly high in case of purchase of smartphone Android low-end or mid-range. Considering the main model available on the market at the moment, the percentage saving compared to the list price is 40% for the low range and 26% for the medium range.

Things change, at least in part, on higher-end products. In this case, the medium-high range Android guarantees savings in line with the medium range (24%) while for a medium-high range iPhone (therefore a non-Pro model) it is possible to obtain an average saving of 12%.

If you want to buy a top of the range, on the other hand, the percentage saving compared to the price list is 17% by turning to the main Android model and 9% by focusing on the main model of the Pro line of iPhones.

With the purchase in a single solution you save up to 26%

However, buying a smartphone in installments is not the best option if you want to minimize spending. Comparing the average expenditure recorded with the purchase in installments with the lowest price available on the web after at least a month from the launch, in fact, confirms that this second way is the right one to save money, especially if you are interested in the buying a high-end model.

The data collected by the Observatory, in fact, confirm that for the low-end it is possible to save 13% by purchasing in installments. For the medium and medium-high range Android models, on the other hand, the installment purchase involves a slightly higher cost than the best price on the web (3% and 4% respectively).

For a high-end Android and for medium-high and high-end iPhones, on the other hand, the purchase in installments involves a significantly higher expense than the best offer on the web, with percentages between 21% and 26%. The data in Table 2 summarize the results.

Offers with smartphone included: pay attention to the mobile rate fee

To get a clearer idea of ​​the convenience of purchasing in installments with operators, it is necessary to consider the rate active on the SIM combined with the device purchased. The total monthly expense (smartphone installment + mobile rate installment) could be particularly high, making it inconvenient to choose offers with smartphone included from the operators.

For new customers interested in buying a smartphone on installments, on average, operators offer a mobile tariff with a fee of 15.74 euros per month (the figure only takes into account offers that guarantee at least 100 GB per month and access to 5G to take full advantage of the purchased smartphone). A similar rate but without purchase in installments, however, is available today at a cost of 7.95 euros per month (about half).

For existing customers, on the other hand, the purchase in installments could be very convenient, provided that the active mobile rate is really advantageous (both in terms of Giga included and in terms of monthly fee). In this case, it is necessary to evaluate case by case taking into consideration that, as highlighted above, to have 100 GB in 5G you need at least 7.95 euros per month and that, on average, the market offers 115 GB for 9.74 euros per month (as revealed by a previous Observatory survey).

Buying a smartphone in installments can be a very advantageous choice for landline + mobile customers. In fact, those who have chosen the same operator for both the mobile tariff and the Internet subscription at home can now have access to various offers for the purchase of a smartphone in installments as well as dedicated tariffs with unlimited 150 GB or Giga in 5G at an average cost of 9.99 euros per month.