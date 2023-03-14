Pripej users will be able to purchase a number only with an ID card.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The Government of Serbia adopted the Draft Law on Electronic Communications in order to improve business conditions in Serbia and encouraging investments, announced the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications (MIT).

The draft law foresees i obligation to register prepaid mobile phone userswhich, as stated, will increase the safety of citizens who will have the opportunity to complete this registration online in a simple way and avoid waiting in lines, the Beta agency reported.

Due to numerous abuses, the Serbian security services launched an initiative in 2013 to buy SIM cards with an ID card.. Prepaid cards have been in circulation for more than twenty years, and the first time this legal solution was proposed in Serbia, there were more prepaid than postpaid users (those who have signed a contract with the operator). At that time, of the total number of mobile phone users in Serbia, 59 percent were prepaid users.

Even then, it was proposed that when buying so-called prepaid cards (for calling “to top up”), the obligation to register the customer should be introduced. Although it is still not possible to buy any card from the operator without identification, citizens can do it in newsagents without any problems and by showing personal identification. The idea is to create a unique database of mobile number users, which has not been the case so far.

In most European countries, it has long been impossible to buy these cards without personal documents. Foreign tourists are even obliged to show a travel document and register it with the seller when buying a local prepaid card, i.e. it is not possible to activate a SIM card without passport data.

However, the Commissioner for Information of Public Importance and Protection of Personal Data back in 2017, during the discussion on the registration of all subscribers, pointed out that from the point of view of personal data protection, the most important thing is that, in the current state of affairs, prepaid cards are not only purchased from authorized operators are already available at a large number of points of sale that are not in any way related to the operators. The distribution of prepaid cards is mostly handled by sellers in shops, newsagents, etc. The commissioner considered that these persons cannot have the right to legitimize prepaid card buyers and to store and process their data. In this sense, it was suggested that it is necessary to provide that the tasks of registering prepaid users can be performed only by persons trained in the rules of protection of personal data.

The proposal of this law is in accordance with the European Electronic Communications Code (CODE) and additionally improves the protection of citizens, the announcement states. Some of the novelties brought by that law are the mandatory introduction of bills for services in electronic form, enabling conditions for operators to more fairly and efficiently share the existing infrastructure in order to provide better and more diverse services to end users. As stated in the announcement, this will also affect the increase in the availability of

(World)