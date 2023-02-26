He Pure Latin festival announces news about confirmed artists for this year’s editions in Madrid and Seville which will be between June 29 and 30 and July 1.

This year’s edition is loaded with some of the most important artists on the international scene and emerging artists who are making a name for themselves. Maluma, J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Eladio Carrion o Dellafuente are a few names of the two cartels that present the two cities. In Sevilla the event will take place at the La Cartuja Stadium during three days June 29 and 30 and July 1. And, in the case of Madrid in will be done in Arganda del Reand meanwhile June 30 and July 1.

J Balvin He is one of the most anticipated artists with hits such as “La Canción” that exceeds one billion views on Spotify or “No Me Conoce”, themes that have made him world-renowned. Eladio Carrion He is also one of the big stars who, in fact, has collaborations with the Colombian rapper. In addition, the singer has worked with Shaving o Karol G and is expected to sing hits like “Sigue Bailándome” or “Kemba Walker.” Also, the audience is expected to dance and feel all the songs of Nicky Jamknown worldwide for songs like “Travesuras” or “El Perdón” (on its way to 800 million views on Spotify).

The entries of both editions of the Pure Latin Fest They are flying. Tickets can already be purchased on the festival page; in the case of Seville it is web and to buy them in Madrid you have to click on this link.