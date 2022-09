“The only way Europe has to stop Putin and the war in Ukraine is to completely get rid of its energy dependence on Russia”. To speak is Maria Alyokhinaaka Masha, founder and voice of the Pussy Riotfeminist punk collective icon of the anti Putin protest, arriving in Milan at the Arcimboldi Theater on 11 September for the only Italian date of the European tour “Riot Days” (www.teatroarcimboldi.it).