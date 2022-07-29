Home World Put cabbage in your guns: Ukraine, the photo of the day
Put cabbage in your guns: Ukraine, the photo of the day

Put cabbage in your guns: Ukraine, the photo of the day

Kiev. Foto di Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto

Denis waters the garden among the remains of a Russian tank, which was destroyed during the liberation of a village near Kiev. It is a simple and solemn gesture at the same time; it is the sign of something that lives, and that grows, in a landscape of rubble. Thus, on a hot July day, there is a man who in a war season waters his small garden – and he looks like one of those “righteous” listed in a poem by Borges. “A man who cultivates his garden, as Voltaire wanted”. He may not be saving the world, but something yes.

