by blogsicilia.it – ​​4 seconds ago

The controversy rages in Partinico for the works in the historic center for the operations relating to the new “temporary” laying of the asphalt. That’s right, the new bituminous mat was laid during the Mille but it will remain only for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «”Put the asphalt, remove the asphalt”, in the Palermitan area there is controversy over the works appeared 4 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».