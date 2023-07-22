“Putin a nonentity”: Moscow arrests the nationalist Girkin, former commander in Donbass and blogger with 900,000 readers

One of the most vocal supporters ofinvasion dell’Ukrainebut also one of fiercest critics against the work of Kremlin. The Russian nationalist Igor Greecethe former commander of the separatists of the Donbasswas arrested and charged with “extremism“: a possible sign that, after the revolt of Wagner’s mercenaries, Putin has decided to hit even more vigorously anyone who criticizes him and his army. And this time without sparing even the pro-war nationalists. In these years and a half, while the war was killing tens of thousands of people, Girkin has repeatedly pointed the finger at Putin and at the Russian military leaders: he was asking for a more massive mobilisation, blamed the generals for the way they waged war. And he did all of that on a blog followed by almost 900 thousand people.

Girkin, 52, is better known by his nom de guerre: Strelkovwhich with an imprecise translation sounds like “the rifleman“. He’s a former officer of the secret services Of Mosca and in the past he was a staunch ally of the Putin regime. In 2014 he was in fact one of the protagonists of theinvasion of the Crimea and then one of the leaders of the separatists in South-East Ukraine whom Russia is accused of having supported militarily with weapons and fighters. He is suspected of serious crimes, such as ordering extrajudicial killings when he was in Donbass. And a Dutch court sentenced him in absentia to life imprisonment for the tragedy of Boeing from the Malaysia Airlinesbelieved to have been shot down by a Russian missile as he flew over the skies of war-torn Ukraine. They died in the massacre 298 peopleincluding many tourists Dutch e Australians leaving for the holidays.

But the good relations with the Russian authorities gradually deteriorated. And when Kremlin troops began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, the ultranationalist Strelkov became a hugely popular blogger. As followed as hard in his criticism of the Russian president. His arrest comes just three days after he attacked Putin, hoping he would not run for president next year: “The country cannot survive another six years of this cowardly mediocrity at the helm,” the nationalist wrote on Telegram, who had already called the Russian president in the past “a nonentity which she managed to throw dust in the eyes to a large part of the population”. There are many who think that these attacks against Putin and against the army are behind the accusation of extremism for which Girkin was arrested and faces up to five years in prison.

“I guess they are annoyed with him,” said, using cruder terms, an anonymous Kremlin official questioned by the Moscow Times. Girkin had sided against the mutiny of the mercenaries of the infamous Wagner company, but according to the political scientist Tatiana Stanova – quoted by the agency Ansa – his arrest “is a direct consequence” of the militia march on Moscow. “The army has gained more political opportunities to repress its opponents in the public space,” said the expert. Stanovaya says not to expect “one massive repression against angry patriots” but that “the most vehement dissidents could be prosecuted” so that their punishment is “a warning to others”.

“The taboo against open criticism of Putin’s regime has considerably weakened,” comments the British Ministry of Defense today in its daily intelligence update. The arrest, according to London experts, is bound to infuriate colleagues in the military blogger community and some elements of the army, who consider Girkin a astute military analyst it’s a patriot. Girkin has played “an important role in the Russian war in Donbass since 2014 and spent months on the front lines in 2022 – concludes the British ministry -. He is not an ally of the Wagner Group, but he was probably ready to push the limits of public criticism only in the context of the abortive mutiny of the head of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin in June 2023″.