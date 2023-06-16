Home » Putin admitted the shortage of military equipment | Info
World

Putin admitted the shortage of military equipment | Info

by admin
Putin admitted the shortage of military equipment | Info

Vladimir Putin admitted that Russia lacks military equipment.

Source: Profimedia

Vladimir Putin is admitted that his armed forces lacked the military equipment they needed to defeat Ukraine in the war. At the same time, he claims that Russia is ramping up arms production to make up for shortfalls. On Tuesday, Putin attended a meeting of pro-war bloggers in the Kremlin, where he admitted that “during the special military operation, it became clear that a lot was missing. Precision-guided munitions, communication equipment, planes, drones and so on,” writes Politiko.

“We have them, but unfortunately we don’t have enough of them,” Putin said, Russian state media reported. Like drones, “modern anti-tank weapons are needed, and modern tanks are also needed.” At the meeting, Putin also revealed that there was an almost threefold increase in the production of weapons for the battlefield and a tenfold increase in the most demanded goods.

A shortage of precision-guided munitions prevented a full-scale invasion of Moscow, preventing the Russian military from engaging strategic long-range targets. Instead, the country’s forces launched a barrage of poorly navigated drones, such as the Iranian-made Shahed-129, and resorted to using naval missiles to attack residential buildings.

A report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, published in April, shows that Western sanctions prevent Russia from importing components needed to produce advanced weapons.

“While the quality of military equipment used by the Ukrainian army continues to improve thanks to Western aid, the quality of Russian weapons continues to degrade,” the analysis concludes. Kiev has received Western tanks in recent weeks, including the British Challenger 2 and the German Leopard 2.

See also  Ukraine-Russia crisis, what are the Minsk Agreements? Can they really help stop escalation?

(WORLD)

You may also like

Defense contractor enters the room as NATO fires...

Macron criticizes the European AI Act and announces:...

Daily horoscope for June 16, 2023 | Magazine...

Among the ghosts of Kalamata after the shipwreck...

Leclerc: “I don’t expect miracles in Canada. But...

[International Focus]New York subway chokehold case indicted for...

Al Pacino had a child at the age...

A Banja Luka girl was attacked by a...

Accident on State Road 121, ambulances stuck in...

“XXI Historical Tour of the Barony of Carini”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy