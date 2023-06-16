Putin admitted the shortage of military equipment | Info

Vladimir Putin admitted that Russia lacks military equipment.

Source: Profimedia

Vladimir Putin is admitted that his armed forces lacked the military equipment they needed to defeat Ukraine in the war. At the same time, he claims that Russia is ramping up arms production to make up for shortfalls. On Tuesday, Putin attended a meeting of pro-war bloggers in the Kremlin, where he admitted that “during the special military operation, it became clear that a lot was missing. Precision-guided munitions, communication equipment, planes, drones and so on,” writes Politiko.

“We have them, but unfortunately we don’t have enough of them,” Putin said, Russian state media reported. Like drones, “modern anti-tank weapons are needed, and modern tanks are also needed.” At the meeting, Putin also revealed that there was an almost threefold increase in the production of weapons for the battlefield and a tenfold increase in the most demanded goods.

A shortage of precision-guided munitions prevented a full-scale invasion of Moscow, preventing the Russian military from engaging strategic long-range targets. Instead, the country’s forces launched a barrage of poorly navigated drones, such as the Iranian-made Shahed-129, and resorted to using naval missiles to attack residential buildings.

A report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, published in April, shows that Western sanctions prevent Russia from importing components needed to produce advanced weapons.

“While the quality of military equipment used by the Ukrainian army continues to improve thanks to Western aid, the quality of Russian weapons continues to degrade,” the analysis concludes. Kiev has received Western tanks in recent weeks, including the British Challenger 2 and the German Leopard 2.

(WORLD)