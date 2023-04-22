Putin and computer propaganda: this is how his hybrid war affects public opinion

In Italy, as in other European countries, a substantial share of public opinion would like it withdraw military support for Ukraine. If this were to happen, not only would Putin have a free hand for conquest and “denazification”, but he would probably be encouraged to continue his strategy of military expansion in Moldavia, or elsewhere.

The divisions in European public opinion are largely fomented by propaganda operations carried out by Russia, which seeks to present itself as a victim rather than a perpetrator of Ukraine. All nations have espionage and counterintelligence services, but the Putin’s Russia pushed information warfare in new directions, in homage to an analysis of modern warfare by Gen. Valery Gerasimov that appeared in the magazine Military-Industrial Kurierissue of 27 February 2013 (here translated into English). According to Gerasimov, modern warfare includes “information-based conflict actions… the overt use of force is resorted to only at a certain stage, mainly to achieve ultimate success in the conflict”; it’s still: “the information space opens wide and asymmetrical possibilities to reduce the enemy’s war capacity”.

Read Also from Leonardo Coen’s blog Putin recruits by mail and aims at totalitarianism. Whoever thinks that the Russians are not with him is wrong

The main Russian institution devoted to information warfare is the Internet Research Agency (IRA), nicknamed the “troll factory”based in St. Petersburg, funded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, and featured by, among others, journalist Lyudmila Savchuk. The IRA performs its lurid tasks in two distinct ways: its hackers can attack and paralyze the public computer sites of countries deemed adverse, as happened for example in Estonia in 2007; or his trolls can participate in disinformation campaigns using social media and insert themselves into the political and cultural life of the opposing nation.

The cyber-propaganda strategy of the Russian trolls relies on spontaneous local movements, such as QAnon, because it is not possible to create an anti-government opposition from scratch in the opposing country, but it is possible to support a pre-existing one and make it grow from a minority to a majority.

Although information warfare is carried out in such a way that it is not easy to recognize the author, there is evidence that Putin’s Russia has made extensive use of it: for example the campaign to delegitimize Hillary Clinton which led to the Trump presidency in 2016, analyzed in Mueller report or the contribution of Russian trolls to the campaign in favor of Brexit in UK.

The war in Ukraine was preceded by cyber attacks, as well as on the ground, with provocations carried out by unmarked military units in the Crimea and Donbass. The allegations of persecution e genocide of the Russian-speaking minority in Crimea or Donbas, on which the UN international tribunal expresses itself in this way: art. 59 “…the Court has no evidence to support the Russian Federation’s allegation that genocide was committed in Ukraine”.

Read Also Russia, the founder of Wagner Prigozhin aims to enter politics: the ideologist of the Kremlin praises him. And the right supports it

At the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine all European countries blocked known Russian propaganda sites such as Sputnik o Russia Today; more difficult, however, is to block the trolls that infest the social networks of different countries. It is not necessary for Putin to offer explicit support (and perhaps money) for parties he wants to support (those who would like to block support for Ukraine), because a minority party can see an advantage in terms of votes and consensus by spontaneously aligning itself with Putin’s propaganda.

Italy is obviously not the only target of the disinformation Russian; similar operations are probably taking place in all European countries. But Italy is particularly permeable to this attack for various reasons: its governing majorities are traditionally fragile, support for Ukraine is frowned upon by both the right and the far left, the country is deeply anti-American, and many political parties are considered approachable, both in government (League and FI) than in the opposition (M5S).