Putin and Erdogan Discuss Reviving Black Sea Grain Deal in Sochi Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi to discuss the Black Sea grain deal, a crucial agreement for global food supplies. Putin emphasized that he would only revive the deal if the West meets Moscow’s demands for its agricultural exports. Russia had refused to extend the agreement in July, citing a lack of progress in removing barriers to Russian food and fertilizer exports. Putin also expressed concerns about the Black Sea corridor being used for military purposes. Erdogan, acting as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, expressed hope for a breakthrough and proposed new proposals to address the issue.

The United States and the European Union dismissed Moscow’s complaints as baseless and clarified that the sanctions did not target Russian grain and fertilizers. However, the failure to revive the deal would have significant consequences, particularly for African countries heavily reliant on Ukrainian and Russian food.

In an effort to address the issue, Putin announced that Russia was just weeks away from providing free food to six African countries. He claimed that much of the food exported through the Black Sea deal actually goes to the West rather than to the intended poorer nations.

The extension of the Black Sea food deal for 60 days has brought some relief. According to the United Nations, more than 30 million tons of grain have been exported through the deal since its establishment in July 2022.

Turkey had high hopes that Erdogan’s meeting with Putin would result in a return to the agreement. Turkey has been trying to persuade Western countries to allow Russia to participate in limited international payment systems. Furthermore, insurers would now offer coverage to Russian ships carrying Russian grain and fertilizer. This step would violate international sanctions but could be a significant advancement.

Ukraine responded cynically to the outcome of the Sochi meeting, considering Russia’s invasion and attacks on Ukraine’s food export infrastructure. Russia has increased drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian grain ports and storage facilities. Despite these challenges, Ukraine has created its own corridor from the port of Odessa and is determined to find ways to export food, with or without Russian help.

The European Union condemned Russia’s recent attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure used for food exports, stating that it was driving up global food prices and endangering millions of vulnerable people. German Foreign Minister Annalene Berberke criticized Putin’s decision to abandon the Black Sea food deal, accusing him of playing a cynical game. She emphasized the importance of Erdogan’s efforts to bring the deal back on track.

Overall, the future of the Black Sea grain deal remains uncertain, with both Russia and the West standing firm on their positions. The outcome of these negotiations will have far-reaching implications for global food security and the economies of African countries heavily reliant on Ukrainian and Russian food.

