Home World Putin and Xi Jinping are making pancakes | Magazine
World

Putin and Xi Jinping are making pancakes | Magazine

by admin
Putin and Xi Jinping are making pancakes | Magazine

At the time of Xi Jinping’s official visit to Moscow, the Beijing television CGTN announced a reminder of the meeting between the Chinese president and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok four years ago, when they made Russian pancakes with caviar together.

Source: CGTN

The two leaders then took a break from meetings during the economic forum and in a relaxed atmosphere showed how they handle themselves in the kitchen.


Putin and Xi are making pancakes
Source: CGTN

Dressed in blue aprons, Putin and Xi made traditional Russian pancakes – blini.

After making a certain amount, the presidents treated themselves and, as the media reported, “poured vodka over them”.

(RTS)

See also  Biden's 6th arms sales to Taiwan, the White House said to speed up delivery | Biden administration | Sidewinder air-to-air missiles | Anti-ship cruise missiles

You may also like

Real Madrid claims it was stolen at the...

‘You all must die’: Hate messages from Trump...

Matteo’s dream comes true, first day of work...

When little sister Luisa from Haiti wrote: «Missionaries...

Superbonus, “Meloni made fun of us”, in Palermo...

Udinese – Head to the next championship match:...

News Udinese – Thiago Motta without the striker...

The police detained the president of the FS...

Čenga about Andreana Čekić and mom Sonja |...

STRAPPINI / The closely trusted dealer partner of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy