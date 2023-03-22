At the time of Xi Jinping’s official visit to Moscow, the Beijing television CGTN announced a reminder of the meeting between the Chinese president and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok four years ago, when they made Russian pancakes with caviar together.
The two leaders then took a break from meetings during the economic forum and in a relaxed atmosphere showed how they handle themselves in the kitchen.
Dressed in blue aprons, Putin and Xi made traditional Russian pancakes – blini.
After making a certain amount, the presidents treated themselves and, as the media reported, “poured vodka over them”.
(RTS)