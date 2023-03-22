At the time of Xi Jinping’s official visit to Moscow, the Beijing television CGTN announced a reminder of the meeting between the Chinese president and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok four years ago, when they made Russian pancakes with caviar together.

Source: CGTN

The two leaders then took a break from meetings during the economic forum and in a relaxed atmosphere showed how they handle themselves in the kitchen.



Putin and Xi are making pancakes Source: CGTN

Dressed in blue aprons, Putin and Xi made traditional Russian pancakes – blini.

After making a certain amount, the presidents treated themselves and, as the media reported, “poured vodka over them”.

(RTS)