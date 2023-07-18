Title: Russia Formulates Counterattack Plan after Attack on Crimea Bridge

Date: July 18, 2023

Moscow, Russia – In response to the recent attack on the Crimea Bridge, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday that the Russian Ministry of Defense is formulating a countermeasure plan. The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, was labeled by Russia as a terrorist act carried out by Ukraine.

President Putin held a video conference with officials, ordering a thorough investigation into the incident. He condemned the bombing as a cruel and senseless act, emphasizing that the bridge had not been used for military transportation in a long time. He stated, “Of course Russia will fight back, and the Ministry of Defense is preparing a plan.”

During the video conference, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Husnulin provided an update on the damage caused by the attack. While the pylons of the Crimea Bridge remained intact, a section of the road was completely destroyed and will need to be rebuilt. He estimated that one-way traffic would resume by September 15, with two-way traffic returning by November 1.

The State Counter-Terrorism Committee of Russia attributed the attack to Ukraine, alleging the use of two naval drones. Ukrainian officials have not yet claimed responsibility for the incident, but Ukrainian media, citing government sources, reported that the attack was executed by the Ukrainian Navy and the National Security Service as part of a special operation.

This is the second attack on the Crimea Bridge in less than a year. In October of the previous year, a truck explosion on the highway bridge ignited several oil tanks on a parallel railway bridge, leading to damage and collapse of a section of the highway bridge.

Adding further controversy, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Marial acknowledged on social media earlier this month that Ukraine had carried out the previous attack on the Crimea Bridge. Her post mentioned disrupting Russian logistics and marked 273 days since the attack.

The timing of the renewed attack coincides with the summer holidays, causing inconvenience for Russian tourists traveling to and from Crimea. The attack has led to long queues for car ferries or redirection through areas currently occupied by Russia. Ukraine has previously expressed its disapproval of Russians vacationing in Crimea, a region that is currently controlled by Russia but not recognized as sovereign by Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense’s plan for countering the attack on the Crimea Bridge signals the country’s determination to protect its infrastructure from acts of terrorism. As tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine, the consequences of these events on the region remain to be seen.

