Vladimir Putin has announced that by July they will be brought tactical nuclear weapons in Belarusalong with ten planes able to carry them. But how many nuclear weapons does Russia have? According to recent estimates of the Federation of American ScientistsMoscow holds the world‘s largest nuclear arsenal, with 5,977 warheads. While the United States they would have 5,428. Consequently, the US and Russia would hold about 90% of the world total of these devastating ordnance.

But of Russia’s nearly 6,000 nuclear warheads, 1.500 they are picked up and ready to go dismantled (there would be instead 1,720 American ones withdrawn from arsenals). And of the remaining 4,500 – reported a year ago the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists – would be approximately 1,500 those actually deployed on strategic systems long-range, while the remaining 3,000 would be “backup”. Russia would 812 deployed on surface-to-air ballistic missiles, 576 on ballistic missiles throwable from submarines and 200 in the bases of heavy bombers.

Il New Start treaty between Russia and the USA – of which Moscow has recently announced the Suspension – limits strategic nuclear weapons by setting a ceiling of 1,550 warheads and 700 missiles and bombers deployable by each of the two states. Nuclear weapons are often divided into ‘strategic’ – capable of striking long-range targets – and ‘tactics’, and on the latter the estimates of the various agencies on the Moscow arsenal vary greatly: from 1,000 to 2,000 warheads, underlines the Washington Post, according to which these weapons can be launched from land, air and sea, but are not pre-deployable. According to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia may have 1,912 ordnance of this type, but this figure may contain retired or soon to be retired weapons.