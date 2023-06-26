Home » Putin appears on video for the first time since the end of the uprising, the speech at the youth forum- Corriere TV
World

Putin appears on video for the first time since the end of the uprising, the speech at the youth forum- Corriere TV

by admin
Putin appears on video for the first time since the end of the uprising, the speech at the youth forum- Corriere TV

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in the first video speech after the coup attempt by the Wagner brigade. “The development and modernization of industry is our top priority,” he said, praising the companies for ensuring the “stable functioning” of the country’s industry “in the face of serious external challenges.”

The video on the occasion of a speech to the participants of the XI International Youth Industrial Forum «Engineers of the future – 2023». The Russian president had a telephone conversation with Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, who expressed full support for the Russian leadership after the events of 24 June.

June 26, 2023 – Updated June 26, 2023, 2:06 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Wu Fan has five suggestions for the elderly: get vaccinations, wear masks, enhance immunity, and children pay more attention to the health of the elderly | Epidemic Prevention and Control Conference-Mobile Xinmin Network

You may also like

Alex Hanazaki signs Origens Portinari at CASACOR SP...

“I will reconstruct the truth but now I’m...

News Udinese – Greetings from director Marino /...

Barbie Dreamhouse Experience at JK Iguatemi in São...

Badal Fohmoh: Cameroonian blogger engaged in media education...

News Udinese – Udogie’s agent speaks: “Ready for...

A minor attacked two people on a bus...

Europe: the desert on the horizon – Fofoot

Mishustin publicly stated: Russia’s “stability is facing challenges”,...

Wimbledon special rules for Russian and Belarusian tennis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy