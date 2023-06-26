Putin appears on video for the first time since the end of the uprising, the speech at the youth forum- Corriere TV

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in the first video speech after the coup attempt by the Wagner brigade. “The development and modernization of industry is our top priority,” he said, praising the companies for ensuring the “stable functioning” of the country’s industry “in the face of serious external challenges.”

The video on the occasion of a speech to the participants of the XI International Youth Industrial Forum «Engineers of the future – 2023». The Russian president had a telephone conversation with Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, who expressed full support for the Russian leadership after the events of 24 June.

June 26, 2023 – Updated June 26, 2023, 2:06 pm

