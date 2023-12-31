Putin attacks the Russian elite for attending controversial party “almost naked.” There are sanctions that involve million-dollar fines and going to prison

A party organized by a famous television presenter in which the dress code was to go “almost naked” has sparked widespread controversy in Russia, drawing the ire of President Vladimir Putin and various sectors of the country. The event, organized by Russian television presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivleyeva, took place at the Mutabor nightclub on December 20 and saw the attendance of numerous celebrities who showed up in minimalist outfits.

Anastasia Ivleyeva claimed that the party was held to debut her photographic project, originally commissioned by Playboy magazine, hence the unconventional dress code. However, the event has since faced severe consequences. Political consultant Sergei Markov, close to the presidential administration, remarked, “it was decided to punish them at the highest level.”

The fallout from the party has seen celebrities facing significant repercussions. Several attendees who were sponsored by brands had their contracts canceled, while others had projects and television appearances axed. Meanwhile, Anastasia Ivleyeva is reportedly undergoing an audit by Russian authorities and faces the possibility of prison time and a hefty fine after a Moscow court accepted a class action lawsuit against her for “moral suffering,” with the fine potentially reaching 1 billion rubles ($10.9 million).

One of the attendees, rapper Vacio, was sentenced to two weeks in jail and a $2,182 fine for “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” after appearing at the party clad only in a stocking that covered his genitals. Even famous pop singer Philipp Kirkorov, known for being loyal to Putin, has been removed from radio stations in the country.

Despite public apologies from many of the attendees, the Russian community seems unforgiving, demanding that the full weight of the law be enforced. The fallout from the controversial event continues to unfold, with more consequences expected to be announced.