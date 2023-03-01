Home World Putin banned the use of foreign words | Info
World

Putin banned the use of foreign words | Info

by admin
Putin banned the use of foreign words | Info

The Law on Limiting the Use of Foreign Words in the Russian Language was adopted by the State Duma on February 16.

Source: Profimedia/SPUTNIK

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning the use of foreign words todaywith the exception of those that have no analogues in the Russian language, reported by foreign media.

According to a document published on the official website for legal information, the law ensures the status of the Russian language as the state language throughout Russia and “establishes control over the way officials and the population respect the norms of the modern Russian literary language.”

The document includes new terms, such as normative dictionaries, normative grammars and normative reference books, which determine the norms of the contemporary Russian literary language. As reported by Izvestia, in cases where Russian is used as the state language, the use of words and expressions that do not correspond to literary norms is not allowed.

This especially applies to all forms of obscene language. It is also not allowed to use foreign words if they have common analogues in the Russian languageand a list of exceptions that do not have common analogues in the Russian language will be found in standard dictionaries.

The law specifies the list of areas in which the Russian language must be used as the official language, among which is information for consumers and users of services, as well as for educational, state and municipal information systems. The Law on Limiting the Use of Foreign Words in the Russian Language was adopted by the State Duma on February 16.

See also  Boris Johnson: "The navy patrols the English Channel against illegal immigration". Agreement with Rwanda

Previously, on January 25, Putin included the fight against obscene words and excessive use of foreign vocabulary in the foundations of the country’s state cultural policy.

(WORLD)

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 01 March...

Travis Scott with “astroworld” dominates the amazon list

Start a new chapter!UK, EU reach new deal...

Novak Djokovic remains the first Karlos Alkaraz retired...

Turkey, horse found alive under earthquake rubble after...

STELLANTIS ITALIA / Between February and April 2023...

American reporter questioned members of Congress about “North...

BIOMETHANE / From the waste of 120 farms...

Displaced, in the cold, waiting to bury the...

In Moldova there was another demonstration against the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy