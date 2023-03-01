The Law on Limiting the Use of Foreign Words in the Russian Language was adopted by the State Duma on February 16.

Source: Profimedia/SPUTNIK

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning the use of foreign words todaywith the exception of those that have no analogues in the Russian language, reported by foreign media.

According to a document published on the official website for legal information, the law ensures the status of the Russian language as the state language throughout Russia and “establishes control over the way officials and the population respect the norms of the modern Russian literary language.”

The document includes new terms, such as normative dictionaries, normative grammars and normative reference books, which determine the norms of the contemporary Russian literary language. As reported by Izvestia, in cases where Russian is used as the state language, the use of words and expressions that do not correspond to literary norms is not allowed.

This especially applies to all forms of obscene language. It is also not allowed to use foreign words if they have common analogues in the Russian languageand a list of exceptions that do not have common analogues in the Russian language will be found in standard dictionaries.

The law specifies the list of areas in which the Russian language must be used as the official language, among which is information for consumers and users of services, as well as for educational, state and municipal information systems. The Law on Limiting the Use of Foreign Words in the Russian Language was adopted by the State Duma on February 16.

Previously, on January 25, Putin included the fight against obscene words and excessive use of foreign vocabulary in the foundations of the country’s state cultural policy.

