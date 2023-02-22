Putin is Berlusconithe twenty-year friendship (bombproof), the one that embarrasses the government it’s Italy. After shots below the belt between the leader of Forza Italia and Zelensky Moscow takes the field to defend him as a precious ally. On closer inspection, since 24 February 2022 the knot of the ancient friendship between the two, with relative distances from the official line of the Italian government and the European chancelleries, has dragged on until it climbed the throat of Prime Minister Meloni and confirmed a crack in the majority. Berlusconi has offered many opportunities in these 12 months. So many and such that, putting them together is already a pyrotechnic carousel, a prime time blob or more literally a praise of madness.

Going backwards, just ten days ago, on the day of ruling Ruby, B. comes out with the umpteenth statement that attributes the blame to the attacked man, relieving his friend of the attacker: “It was enough for him to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass and the conflict would not have happened”. As if for 11 months all of Europe and two Italian governments had not worked to help him as a victim of military action by Moscow. All throwing water on the fire, passing off the leader’s remarks as attempts at dialogue. starting from Antonio Tajani (“Berlusconi wants peace and does not defend Putin”).

In October Berlusconi himself had tried to throw water on the fire of his inflammatory statements: “I was friends with Putin, but then everything changed”. An output so true and heartfelt that two months later the renegade friend (for one day) took care to mention him among the friendly leaders in Europe in “President Putin’s special Christmas greetings”, complete with a message on the Kremlin website. After all, in those days he held court, as still today in Zelensky’s sharp statements, one nice case of vodka. It will be up to the spokeswoman for the EU commission Arianna Podesta freezing Berlusconi who boasted of those 20 bottles of 40° distillate donated by the Russian president: “Vodka is under embargo”, thunders the EU official recalling that it is a genre banned by the fifth package of sanctions to bend Moscow with the ‘only gun that doesn’t fire.

In the background, other statements by Berlusconi, always filmed with punctual jubilation by the agency Ria Novosti. This time the theme isUkraine’s entry into NATO. And Berlusconi has his say, having long advocated the opposite, Russia’s entry into Europe (or vice versa). Moscow and Arcore seem to have the same fax: “it would lead to world war!”. Europe was then divided on the dossier, Italy had made school with a pro-Russian saboteur in the majority. The same agency then did not fail to underline the tricks with which Berlusconi noted proofs of affection and esteem: “Russian President Vladimir Putin has defined him as ‘the first of his five true friends'”. A dissonant and out of tune voice with respect to the line of the entire Atlantic bloc which for 10 months has been supporting the military and economic effort to help Kiev repel Berlusconi’s “friend” aggressor.

From the white armchairs of Porta a Porta he had just put the seal on his personal vision of the conflict: “Putin? It was pushed by the Russian population and the media. A mission from the two pro-Russian republics of Donbass went to Moscow and spoke to everyone, ministers and newspapers, then a delegation went to him saying that Zelensky has increased attacks along the borders, killing 16,000″. And therefore, my friend Putin was forcedhis goodness, to react and to “come up with this special operation”, as only Putin and he call it in the entire terrestrial globe.

Between the two, on closer inspection, Berlusconi seems more the nostalgic friend. Turning over the photos of the good old days of the dacha, Latvians and women holidays at Villa Certosa or in Siberia. When in June, during the vote for the referendum in Milan, he is asked about Putin, he succinctly replies: “I haven’t heard from him recently. We were very good friends, I made two phone calls at the beginning of this operation and I didn’t get any answers”. Indeed, it seems that Putin expected more from his friend. Like letters in long-distance love affairs, it is the faux-diplomatic tissue that illuminates the state of real relationships. For a week he holds the bank Berlusconi on TikTok. Moscow, in the midst of a campaign bogged down in Ukraine and facing potential internal dissent, is careful to let it be known: “Putin will not follow Berlusconi’s example on TikTok”. All agencies beat the exit that does not change the fate of the conflict and of the world. It only seems useful to let people know that the autocrat doesn’t appreciate the late social discoveries with which B. has been dabbling for days.

Contemptuous, sure. But for a good reason, probably. Less than a month before and three from the beginning of the war, Berlusconi comes out with one of his: “The EU will welcome Kiev Putin’s proposals”. There is no proof of a request from Moscow, but not even a doubt that that issue was grist to his mill. Beyond the fact that it came from a parliament or a geopolitical conference but from the “Cioccitto” restaurant, in the province of Naples, with the owner singing “bad woman”. Here too, a Berlusconi who broadcasts every other day, except to give a blow to embarrassed relatives who, metaphor aside, are however allies of the government and chancelleries of half the world. A month earlier to say, it was April 9, to the agencies he declares he had declared: “I am deeply grieved by Putin who has assumed a very serious responsibility. Agency perhaps dictated, forced to remedy, given the tenor of the spontaneous declarations made before (and after).

But as with all great leaders and statesmen, you better listen to him. Also to Berlusconi, who never misses an opportunity to recall the Pratica di Mare agreements. They have the nose and the pulse, the relationships and friendships that ordinary men lack. The prehistory of the conflict proves it. It’s December 31, 2021, it’s evening. Forza Italia said, the agencies retort with two stars: “Long and cordial phone call between Berlusconi and Putin. In addition to greetings for the start of the new year, the two leaders exchanged views on the main issues of international politics”. Meanwhile, Putin was preparing the “special operation”, but he may not tell his friend. But a year later they are the only ones to call it that.