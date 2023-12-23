The Russian Electoral Commission has officially rejected the candidacy of Yekaterina Duntsova for the upcoming presidential elections in March 2024. The former regional journalist, who advocates for democracy and an end to the offensive in Ukraine, was disqualified due to alleged errors in the documents presented for her registration.

Ella Pamfilova, the president of the commission, announced that the decision to discard Duntsova’s candidacy was a unanimous one. This ruling solidifies the assumption of Vladimir Putin’s victory in the upcoming elections, with the current president expected to secure another six-year mandate.

Pamfilova addressed Duntsova directly, stating, “You are a young woman, and you have your life ahead of you.” The commission received a total of 29 candidacy dossiers for the presidential election. However, it is widely known that Russian power has consistently marginalized any serious opposition, and repression has only escalated since the Kremlin’s military intervention in Ukraine in February 2022.

The rejection of Duntsova’s candidacy further solidifies Putin’s position as the front-runner in the upcoming election, with little to no viable opposition expected to challenge his rule. This decision has prompted concerns about the state of democracy in Russia and the lack of genuine political alternatives for the country’s citizens.

