Audio from Russian oligarchs: «Putin buried the country and screwed the people»
A phone conversation allegedly between the Russian billionaire was reported by Novaya Gazeta Europe and Ukrainian media Farkhad Akhmedov and the music producer Iosif Prigozhin in which they say that «Putin buried Russia, he fucked everyone and everything, the whole country, the entire population». During the conversation, which allegedly took place two months ago, the interlocutors evaluate the Russian leadership, share the vision of gloomy prospects for Russia, show fear of sanctions and show acute dissatisfaction with what is happening in connection with the aggression against Ukraine highlighting what they believe is the prevailing mood among the Russian elite. “There is no doubt that they have ruined …. and the country,” says the interlocutor who appears to be Iosif Prigozhin.
“They are blaming Sergey Shoigu for everything. They’re calling him a piece of m….a, obviously behind his back,” he says. The man who appears to be the oligarch Akhmedov advises Prigozhin to “sell everything”, and complains that his charter has been blocked, while his boat “rots” “they write that I am a close friend of Putin! Fan….or. The last time I saw Putin was in 2008.” Iosif Prigozhin denied that he was one of the two speaking in the recording and stated: «As I listened to the audio, I too almost believed it was me, today’s technologies, networks can be used to forge not only a voice but a conversation,” he said. The audio leaked a few weeks ago, but has only now made it to the media.
Beijing: nuclear weapons in Belarus? Efforts are needed for peace
Under the current circumstances, “all sides should focus on diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis peacefully and jointly promote the easing of tensions.” So the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning replied to a question about tactical nuclear weapons Russians that President Vladimir Putin has said he plans to deploy in Belarus. In January 2022, the leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states (US, China, Russia, GB and France) issued a statement, Mao added, “stressing that a nuclear war cannot be won or fought”.
Foreign Minister of Iran: I will soon see Lavrov in Moscow
There should be a meeting “soon” in Moscow between the Iranian foreign minister and his Russian counterpart. This was announced on Twitter by the head of Tehran’s diplomacy, Hossein Amirabdollahian, who writes: “We recently had exchanges of views with the foreign ministers of Austria, Australia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Pakistan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Libya and Syria. I will soon meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.
Zelensky: “About 1.5 million Ukrainian teenagers are at risk of depression”
“About 1.5 million Ukrainian teenagers are at risk of depression, anxiety and other psychological problems”: said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his customary video message to the nation posted last night. “The war is destroying the childhood of Ukrainian children,” Zelensky said, pointing out that “thousands of schools in Ukraine have been damaged or completely destroyed.” The Ukrainian president then recalled that “almost 2.7 million schoolchildren are forced to study online or in a mixed format”.
Moscow: “Kiev tried to hit us with a drone attack”
The Russian military said Kiev attempted to launch an attack using a Strizh-type drone (Tu-141), but the unmanned aircraft was intercepted by Russia’s electronic warfare (EW) system. «The Pole-21 electronic warfare system impacted a Ukrainian attack drone, as a result of which its navigation system was disabled.
The unmanned vehicle, having lost its orientation, fell near the village of Kireevsk, in the Tula region,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. In the explosion in the Kireevsky district of the Tula region, which occurred yesterday afternoon, three residential buildings were partially damaged. Three people were injured: One victim received on-site assistance, one woman was taken to a medical facility.
Black Sea, ship sighted with four Kalibr-type cruise missiles
The statement in question was released by the head of the Southern Defense Forces Joint Coordination Press Center Natalia Humeniuk during a national telethon, reports a correspondent from Ukrinform.
“First, nature is back on our side again, the weather is getting worse and forcing the enemy naval group to reformat and return to their positions. There were two submarine missile carriers on combat duty yesterday, and one remained in the evening. This suggests that four Kalibr-type missiles are ready for use. But let me remind you that the appearance on combat duty is an interval of two to three hours,” Humeniuk said.
“Putin wants complete victory in Ukraine, no negotiations”: writes Isw
“Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks a complete victory in Ukraine, which he seems confident he can achieve over time and rejects the idea that the current military reality requires a negotiated solution to the conflict.” The Institute for the study of the war (ISW) writes this in its latest report, adding that «Ukrainian counter-offensives are almost certainly necessary but not sufficient to persuade Putin to negotiate on acceptable terms or to create military conditions on the ground that are sufficiently favorable to Ukraine and to the West”. “Neither Ukraine nor the West have convinced the Kremlin chief to consider agreeing to any kind of compromise solution. Instead, Putin remains focused on achieving his initial war goals through a protracted conflict in which he wins either by forcibly imposing his will on Ukraine or by breaking Ukraine’s will following the West’s abandonment of Kiev.” says the Isw.
Russia, new bases for torpedoes and nuclear submarines are arriving
Russia plans to complete the construction of coastal infrastructure in the Pacific Ocean in early 2024 to house a new base for its Poseidon super-torpedoes and nuclear submarines. This was reported by the Russian news agency Tass. In January, Moscow announced it had produced the first set of Poseidon torpedoes, a hybrid of a torpedo and a drone that can be launched from a nuclear submarine. The torpedoes are being developed for deployment on the Belgorod and Khabarovsk nuclear submarines. The main base of the nuclear ballistic missile submarines of the Russian Pacific Fleet is located on the southeast coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East. According to a source in the military, a new division is being formed within the submarine forces of the Russian Pacific Fleet, which will include not only the Belgorod and Khabarovsk, but also other submarines.
Explosions in Mariupol, in Donetsk, and in Melitopol
Explosions this morning in Mariupol, in Donetsk, and in Melitopol, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian cities occupied by the Russian army. This was reported by the exiled administrators of the two cities, quoted by Rbc-Ukraine. According to the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, structures were hit where the Russian administration is located, who stated that as a result of the “artillery shelling” in Melitopol, one building was partially destroyed, other structures were damaged, 4 people remained wounds. An official of the occupied Zaporozhzhia region Vladimir Rogov published photos of the explosions.