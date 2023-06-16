“A world-class leader” who “has done a lot to build long-term relations between the Russian Federation and NATO”. With these words the Russian president Vladimir Putin the friend recalled Silvio Berlusconi during St. Petersburg International Economic Forum asking the audience to stand up and respect a minute of silence in honor of the former Italian prime minister who died at the age of 86.

Putin, for obvious reasons, was not present at Silvio Berlusconi’s last farewell at the Milan cathedral: state funeral defected by heads of government and “friendly” international leaders. But the leader of the Russian Federation had already recalled Berlusconi in a letter sent to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and also published on the website of Kremlin. Putin described him as a “loved person and a true friend” as a “sincere” admirer of Berlusconi’s “wisdom” and his “ability to make farsighted decisions”, calling him “an extraordinary character, a patriarch”. On Friday, during the plenary session of the 26th Economic Forum, Putin once again wanted to solemnly recall the figure of Silvio Berlusconi.

The article Putin calls for a minute’s silence for Berlusconi at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum: “A world-class leader” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

