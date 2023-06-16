Home » Putin calls for a minute’s silence for Berlusconi at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum: ‘A world-class leader’
World

Putin calls for a minute’s silence for Berlusconi at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum: ‘A world-class leader’

by admin
Putin calls for a minute’s silence for Berlusconi at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum: ‘A world-class leader’

“A world-class leader” who “has done a lot to build long-term relations between the Russian Federation and NATO”. With these words the Russian president Vladimir Putin the friend recalled Silvio Berlusconi during St. Petersburg International Economic Forum asking the audience to stand up and respect a minute of silence in honor of the former Italian prime minister who died at the age of 86.

Putin, for obvious reasons, was not present at Silvio Berlusconi’s last farewell at the Milan cathedral: state funeral defected by heads of government and “friendly” international leaders. But the leader of the Russian Federation had already recalled Berlusconi in a letter sent to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and also published on the website of Kremlin. Putin described him as a “loved person and a true friend” as a “sincere” admirer of Berlusconi’s “wisdom” and his “ability to make farsighted decisions”, calling him “an extraordinary character, a patriarch”. On Friday, during the plenary session of the 26th Economic Forum, Putin once again wanted to solemnly recall the figure of Silvio Berlusconi.

The article Putin calls for a minute’s silence for Berlusconi at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum: “A world-class leader” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast) announces solo album

You may also like

Shipwreck in Greece, thousands of people march in...

The tearful hug to the brother who survived...

why is TheBorderLine YouTube channel still open and...

Russia wants to respond to the sanctions with...

29th Beijing International Book Fair held in Beijing...

Kanikosen, critic of the comic by Takiji Kobayashi...

Intel invests 4.6 billion for chip factory in...

MotoGP, Bezzecchi stands out in FP2 at the...

GB, accused of rape by a minor Michael...

Dorian, breaking latest news of his concert at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy