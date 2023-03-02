Putin cancels working visit to Ostavropol region due to situation in Bryansk region

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-03-02 21:30

CCTV News Client News On March 2, local time, according to Russian Satellite News Agency citing Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov, in view of the situation in Bryansk Oblast, President Putin canceled the planned work on Stavropol Oblast. Visit, he will hold related activities online.

The governor of Russia’s Bryansk region said on the 2nd local time that a Ukrainian reconnaissance team sneaked into a village in Bryansk region from Ukraine that day and opened fire on a moving vehicle, killing two people. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are taking all necessary measures to respond.

Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been regularly receiving reports from the Russian power sector. Just after the militants attacked the Bryansk region, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service Bortnikov, the Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, and the Russian National Guard Commander-in-Chief Zolotov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the powerful departments were fighting the militants. action taken.

Ukraine has yet to respond to the attack. (Headquarters reporter Wang Bin Songyao)