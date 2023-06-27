Home » Putin, chin and lip tremors in meeting with the security council – Corriere TV
World

Putin, chin and lip tremors in meeting with the security council – Corriere TV

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s overnight meeting with Security Council members after televised address to the nation following the rebellion of the Wagner group. Alongside the Kremlin leader, among others, is Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, about whom rumors of a possible removal had been circulating in recent days. But doubts about the Russian leader’s health are also rekindling. The media, in fact, have pointed out some unusual movements in Putin’s face during his speech, visible in the images released by the Kremlin: the lower lip and chin tremble, a condition similar to that which would produce a paresis.

June 27, 2023 – Updated June 27, 2023 , 10:18 PM

