Title: Ukrainian Counter-Offensive Called “Failure” by Putin, Kyiv Claims Slow Progress

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the Ukrainian counter-offensive as a “failure” in an on-camera interview with pro-Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin. Speaking on Sunday, Putin stated that all attempts to break through Russian defenses were unsuccessful, even with the use of strategic reserves. He praised the heroic behavior of Russian troops and highlighted the unexpected offensive actions taken by them in certain areas. Putin also mentioned the possibility of studying the military equipment of enemy troops to identify any applicability for Moscow.

Meanwhile, Kyiv officials and generals argue that the counter-offensive is progressing slowly. Ukrainian forces are engaged in intense fighting and are striving to drive Russian forces out of the country, with the goal of turning the tide of the war. Despite the recent NATO summit in Lithuania, where Ukraine’s partners pledged to strengthen ties on security, Kyiv maintains that it does not feel pressured for quick results. The timetable for Ukraine’s potential entry into the alliance was not specified.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, described the ongoing counter-offensive as a difficult task during a press conference in Kyiv. Yermak acknowledged that progress was slow but emphasized the importance of providing accurate information about the developments on the ground to the Ukrainian people.

In conclusion, while Putin labels Ukraine’s counter-offensive as a failure, Kyiv maintains that progress is being made, albeit at a slow pace. The dynamics between Russia and Ukraine remain tense, and Ukraine’s partners continue to voice support for its security aspirations. The situation on the ground continues to evolve, and the truth about the developments is crucial to both Ukraine and the international community.

[Note: Andrew Carey and Yulia Kesaieva contributed to this report from Kyiv for CNN.]

