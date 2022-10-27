- Putin commanded and watched, the Russian military held strategic deterrence training, and NATO was conducting nuclear deterrence exercises; Biden stated: Russia will make “extremely serious mistakes” if it uses nuclear weapons daily economic news
- Putin watches Russia’s strategic nuclear force drill VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
- Demonstrating the ability to strike against the enemy and sending a clear warning signal, Russia’s strategic nuclear exercise responds to NATO Theirs
- Putin Watches Strategic Deterrence Training Simulation to Launch Nuclear Strikes on the Enemy Oriental Daily News
- RIA Novosti: Putin observes Russia’s strategic nuclear exercises Lianhe Zaobao
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Texas shooting police failed to respond to US Department of Justice review - Xinhua English.news.cn