Putin Congratulates Military, Veterans, and Citizens on Navy Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech in St. Petersburg on Navy Day, sending his congratulations to the military, veterans, and citizens of Russia. Emphasizing the crucial role of the Navy, Putin hailed them as the “unshakable guardian of the borders of the motherland” and praised their bravery and heroism.

Addressing the audience, which included sailors, officers, veterans, and citizens, Putin expressed gratitude for the relentless efforts and admirable dedication of the Russian Navy. He commended the personnel for their unwavering commitment to the country and acknowledged their impeccable fulfillment of their duties.

In an exciting announcement, Putin revealed that the Russian Navy would be acquiring 30 new ships this year, one of which will be the Mercury missile corvette. This ship, Putin explained, was named after him to honor the “immortal feat” of a legendary Russian brig’s crew, known for their valiant battle against two enemy ships in the 19th century.

The Navy Day parade showcased 45 ships, boats, submarines, and approximately 3,000 military personnel, as reported by the Kremlin. The event served as a testament to the strength and capabilities of the Russian Navy.

Following the parade, Putin engaged in conversations with distinguished guests, including leaders from various African nations who were still in St. Petersburg after the Russia-Africa summit. Notable figures such as Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, and Ibrahim Traore, interim President of Burkina Faso, had the opportunity to speak with the Russian President.

Navy Day holds immense significance in Russia, symbolizing the nation’s reverence for its maritime defense forces and their contributions to safeguarding the country’s borders. Putin’s speech acknowledged the valor and sacrifices made by the sailors, while also highlighting the importance of the Navy in maintaining national security.

As the Russian Navy continues to expand its fleet, the acquisition of new ships signifies the nation’s commitment to enhancing its maritime capabilities. With Putin’s leadership, Russia aims to reinforce its presence on the world stage and ensure the continued protection of its territorial waters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

