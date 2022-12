MOSCOW – It all started because the seventy-year-old scholar Natalia Narochnitskaya he couldn’t find “a t-shirt with a Russian hero” to give to his grandkids. In particular, she was looking for Ilja Muromets, a “Bogatyr”, a sort of wandering knight of the Slavic tradition. “In children’s stores there were only BatmanSpider-Man and all sorts of monsters,” she lamented last November 4 while meeting the Russian president along with other historians and Russian religious representatives.