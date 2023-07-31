Home » Putin Demands Prioritization of Russian Requirements for Exporting Agricultural Products to Black Sea Ports
World

Putin Demands Prioritization of Russian Requirements for Exporting Agricultural Products to Black Sea Ports

by admin

Putin Demands Fulfillment of Russian Requests Before Returning to Black Sea Port Agreement

Hangzhou Net – Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the Russian side’s requirements must be fulfilled before Russia will return to the agreement on the export of agricultural products to the Black Sea port. Putin made this announcement during a press conference in St. Petersburg on July 29.

Putin emphasized that fulfilling Russia’s demands is a prerequisite for any progress on the agreement. The specific requirements were not disclosed during the press conference. However, Putin’s statement indicates that Russia is seeking certain conditions or guarantees before resuming exports to the Black Sea port.

During the press conference, Putin was also asked about the creation of a gas hub in Turkey. He confirmed that the gas hub plan was still on the agenda and that he had planned several calls with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. However, a suitable time for both parties has not yet been found. Putin did not rule out the possibility of a meeting with Erdogan in August, but a location for the meeting has not been agreed upon.

Another topic discussed during the press conference was the Crimea Bridge. Putin stated that Russia is taking comprehensive technical and physical measures to protect the bridge. The Crimea Bridge, which connects Crimea to mainland Russia, has been a point of contention between Russia and Ukraine since its construction.

In addition, Putin mentioned that he has not yet made a decision on whether he will attend the upcoming G20 summit. The G20 summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world‘s major economies.

See also  Coronavirus in the world, Rio de Janeiro closes the beaches for ten days. Peak of infections in Spain

The details of Russia’s specific requirements regarding the Black Sea port agreement are still unclear. It remains to be seen how this development will impact Russia’s agricultural exports and its relationship with the Black Sea port. The fulfillment of Russia’s demands will be crucial in determining the future of the agreement.

You may also like

“Alice sings Battiato” enchants the spectators of Villa...

Canton spring 2023 – MONDO MODA

1st Paulínia Winter Gastronomic Festival – MONDO MODA

Climatologist Vladimir Đurđević on the weather in Serbia...

Deadly Heatwave Claims Lives of 17 in South...

Actor Angus Cloud from Euphoria has died Fun

He runs into a church in Tenerife with...

long queues in both directions – Corriere TV

The Reopening of Jalisco Park in Havana Met...

Surge in Illegal Child Labor: US Job Market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy