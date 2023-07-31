Putin Demands Prioritization of Russian Requirements for Exporting Agricultural Products to Black Sea Ports

Putin Demands Fulfillment of Russian Requests Before Returning to Black Sea Port Agreement

Hangzhou Net – Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the Russian side’s requirements must be fulfilled before Russia will return to the agreement on the export of agricultural products to the Black Sea port. Putin made this announcement during a press conference in St. Petersburg on July 29.

Putin emphasized that fulfilling Russia’s demands is a prerequisite for any progress on the agreement. The specific requirements were not disclosed during the press conference. However, Putin’s statement indicates that Russia is seeking certain conditions or guarantees before resuming exports to the Black Sea port.

During the press conference, Putin was also asked about the creation of a gas hub in Turkey. He confirmed that the gas hub plan was still on the agenda and that he had planned several calls with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. However, a suitable time for both parties has not yet been found. Putin did not rule out the possibility of a meeting with Erdogan in August, but a location for the meeting has not been agreed upon.

Another topic discussed during the press conference was the Crimea Bridge. Putin stated that Russia is taking comprehensive technical and physical measures to protect the bridge. The Crimea Bridge, which connects Crimea to mainland Russia, has been a point of contention between Russia and Ukraine since its construction.

In addition, Putin mentioned that he has not yet made a decision on whether he will attend the upcoming G20 summit. The G20 summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world‘s major economies.

The details of Russia’s specific requirements regarding the Black Sea port agreement are still unclear. It remains to be seen how this development will impact Russia’s agricultural exports and its relationship with the Black Sea port. The fulfillment of Russia’s demands will be crucial in determining the future of the agreement.

