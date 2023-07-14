Putin Denies Existence of Wagner Group as Legal Entity Amidst Uprising Fallout

Title: Russian President Putin Denies Existence of Wagner Group Amidst Uprising Fallout

Date: July 13, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a startling claim, stating that the controversial private military contractor, the Wagner Group, “simply does not exist” as a legal entity. The declaration comes in the wake of a recent uprising orchestrated by the group, leaving many unanswered questions about its future.

Speaking to a Russian newspaper on Thursday night, Putin stressed that there is no law that recognizes private military organizations like the Wagner Group. He offered his own version of events during a meeting held in the Kremlin on June 29. The gathering saw 35 Wagner commanders, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, convene shortly after a short-lived uprising in Moscow.

Putin revealed that during the meeting, Prigozhin rejected an offer to keep their forces stationed in Ukraine under the direct command of their previous leader. The Russian President suggested that the mercenaries could have stayed together as a unit and continued their service without any significant changes. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu would have remained their commanding officer. Putin had previously stated that Wagner’s soldiers had to choose between signing contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry, moving to Belarus, or ceasing their service altogether.

Prigozhin’s rejection of the proposal, according to Putin, led to “one of several employment options” presented during the meeting. The subsequent uprising by Wagner mercenaries rapidly advanced through the southern Russian city of Rostov, briefly seizing the military headquarters before advancing within 200 kilometers of Moscow. Prigozhin described the rebellion as a “march for justice” against military leaders who demanded the group sign contracts with the Defense Ministry by July 1.

Details regarding the fate of Prigozhin and the terms of the deal that ended the uprising, including amnesty for him and his mercenaries, remain unclear. The Wagner members are reportedly in the process of surrendering their weapons to Russian forces, signaling a potential end to the group’s operations in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, are mobilizing for a counteroffensive.

As Russia seeks to neutralize the threat posed by the Wagner Group, the disarmament process is seen as a significant step. The move also underscores the Kremlin’s desire to distance itself from the group and its controversial activities.

The situation involving the Wagner Group and its impact on the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine continues to evolve. Observers are keen to understand the broader implications of Putin’s denial of the group’s existence and the fate of its members moving forward.

[Note: This article is based on information provided by the Associated Press.]

