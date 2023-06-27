Putin disarms Wagner and thanks the military with Shoigu – World

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko confirmed the presence of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus. “The security guarantees, as promised yesterday, have been provided. Prigozhin is in Belarus today,” Lukashenko said, quoted by the Belta news agency. Lukashenko said he asked Vladimir Putin not to eliminate Prigozhin. “I told Putin: we can kill him, it’s not a problem. Either on the first try or on the second. But I asked him not to,” Lukashenko explained during a meeting with security officials, according to a video broadcast by the Telegram channel near the presidency, Pool Pervogo. A “significant part” of Russian nuclear weapons to be deployed in Belarus has already been delivered to this country. President Lukashenko said so. Belarus has nothing to fear from the arrival of the Wagner militiamen, who on the contrary can be useful to the armed forces of Kiev due to their experience. President Alexander said so Lukashenko meeting with Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. “They will tell us what is important now” in terms of weapons and strategy on the ground, Lukashenko said, quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency. Lukashenko said that during the advance into Russia of Wagner company mercenaries “a whole brigade was ready to be transferred to the Russian Federation if necessary.”

“The Russian military and security forces effectively prevented a civil war from breaking out.” This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking on Cathedral Square in the Kremlin to units of the army and security forces. If the Wagner mutiny over the weekend had not been stopped, all the results obtained so far in the conflict in Ukraine “would have been lost”, said Russian President Vladimir Putin quoted by the RIA Novosti agency. “It is not known what would have become of the country – Putin underlined – but all the results obtained in the fighting will have been lost”.

“Russia’s war in Ukraine continues unabated. Our unwavering unity contrasts with the disunity in Russia shown by this weekend’s events. We will increasingly reaffirm our commitment to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, even through sustainable financial and military assistance”. This was written by the president of the European Council, Charles Michelin the letter addressed to EU leaders in view of the summit on Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

Russia “did not have to remove military units” from combat zones in Ukraine to deal with the Wagner mutinyhe added, noting that internal security was ensured by units from the Defense Ministry, the National Guard and personnel from the Interior Ministry. Indeed, the commander of the National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, announced today that the corps he heads will be equipped with heavy weapons and tanks.

During his speech, the Russian president asked to honor with a minute of silence the memory of the victims of the mutiny of the Wagner June 24th. Putin addressed units of the Defense Ministry, the National Guard, the FSB, the Interior Ministry and

of the FSO, involved in the repression of the rebellion of 24 June. Defense Minister Shoigu was also in the square.

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko he said he had ordered the Belarusian military to be placed on high alert during the Wagner Mutiny to be combat-ready. In a speech, the official, a loyal ally of Vladimir Putin, stressed that it was “painful to witness” the Wagner mutiny over the weekend. “Many Belarusians also took them to heart, because the motherland is one.” “‘Coloured’ revolutions (protests aiming to overthrow governments, ed.) never break out if a country doesn’t have the reasons”, he added. The persistent tensions between the Wagner group and the Russian army – he explained – were badly managed, leading to a “clash” between the two sides last weekend. “The situation got out of hand, then we thought it would be resolved, but it didn’t”, Lukashenko said. “There are no heroes in this story,” he lamented.

In conclusion, the Belarusian president said: “It is my opinion that we will all die if Russia collapses and we are buried in ruins.”

Meanwhile, The private jet of the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, landed at the Machulishchi military airport near Minsk, Belarus. This is reported by Ukrainska Pravda. The plane, he writes, arrived at the airport at 6.40 am local time from Rostov-on-Don. A few minutes later another jet landed at the same airport from St. Petersburg.

After his sensational march towards Moscow last Saturday, interrupted a few hundred kilometers from the Russian capital, Prigozhin was seen in Rostov, coordinating the withdrawal from the city of Wagner’s men and yesterday, after two days of mysteries and speculation, he released a 11-minute audio on his Telegram channels, in which he said the reason for his rebellion was not his desire to overthrow President Vladimir Putin but rather to prevent the “destruction” of Wagner.

However, nothing is yet clear about what really happened and what the consequences will be. Proof of this is the fact that Prigozhin himself remains indicted by the Prosecutor General’s Office for armed insurrection and at the same time his company has “normally” resumed activity in the St. Petersburg headquarters and in several other cities, where the recruitment. On the other hand, the Russian services, the FSB, have closed the criminal case for armed rebellion against the militiamen of the Wagner group, noting that “its participants have stopped the actions directly aimed at committing the mutiny”. The Russian agencies report it.

But not all Wagner militia remained loyal to Prigozhin, as the head of Wagner had boasted, and indeed some spared no harsh criticism on social media when the rebellion subsided. According to online messages analyzed by BBC Verify, members of Wagner’s troops and their relatives were enraged by the decision to halt the dramatic march on Moscow and withdraw from the captured city of Rostov. While others have shouted conspiracy.

“The bald damned guy destroyed Wagner with his own hands. And screwed over everyone he could,” an internet user claiming to be a Wagner fighter said in an online post on a Telegram channel with 200,000 followers. “It was another senseless riot,” he added. On Telegram Prigozhin had announced his ‘Justice March’ against the Russian regime, and now the channel has become the square where many have turned against him.

Mark Krutov, a reporter for Russia’s RFE/RL service who has access to Telegram group chats used by relatives of Wagner’s fighters, shared some of their messages with the BBC. “They were just betrayed,” wrote one woman. “I trusted Prigozhin, but what she did is dishonorable.” “She shouldn’t have done that. This is pure treason,” another user agreed.

One of the main question marks after the Kremlin announced on Saturday evening that on the basis of the agreement brokered by Lukashenko Prigozhin would go to Minsk. Some Telegram channels and the Kyiv Post had written that he would have already been spotted in a hotel in the Belarusian capital, the Green City Hotel. But the management, contacted by Russian television Rtvi, said it could not confirm the news. As well as Lukashenko’s press service let it be known that they had no information about it.

And today Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian government does not know whether Prigozhin has arrived in Belarus.

