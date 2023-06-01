Home » Putin doubts Russia’s victory in Ukraine | Info
Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that he has no doubts about Russia’s victory in Ukraine.

Source: Profimedia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that he has no doubts about Russia’s victory in Ukraine, the Russian news agency “TASS” reports. Putin stated this in a conversation with a representative of a multi-member family, Grigoriy Aleksandrovich, who also expressed confidence in Russia’s victory during a meeting with the president on International Children’s Day.

I know that victory will always be ours and I think that our country will eventually be the guarantor of peace and security for all nations, for all countries of the world, for all people and for all countriesPutin said.

The father of that large family was awarded the Order of Paternal Glory. He emphasized that “victory is unequivocal, because there is no other way”.

It will be exactly as you said and there is absolutely no doubt about that“, Putin continued.

The Russian president pointed out that Russia is defending its country, people and values ​​during its “special military operation” and that it will surely emerge victorious. He stated that the mentioned father wants to return to the fight, but that there is no need for it because of his education.

Grigorije Aleksandrovich, I checked, you have a good education and field of specialization, and if you want to stay in the system of the Ministry of Defense, it is easily achievable. Allow me to instruct the minister about this, and we will easily fulfill your every request. I just want to thank you for everything you do, not only for your family, but for the whole countryPutin added.

